The Kardashian Sisters' KUWTK Premiere Fight Continued on Twitter — But Kim Insists They're 'Good'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians on-screen drama moved online on Sunday night.

After a massive fight broke out on Sunday’s season premiere of the reality series, Kim Kardashian West, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Khloé Kardashian, 34, brought their quarrel to Twitter.

The episode’s most intense clash started after Kourtney would not change her schedule to accommodate Kim’s efforts to plan the annual family Christmas card shoot. Kourtney said she wanted to spend more time with her kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — rather than sit for the shoot, frustrating her sister.

“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go,” Kim said on the show. “I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s— because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Kourtney cried on the phone in response to her sister, saying, “I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family. Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.”

Tweeting live as the episode aired, Kourtney told her followers that “Watching this fight actually gives me chills” and “It’s not normal to have to relive this stuff.”

Then, reacting further, Kourtney brewed up some off-screen turmoil: “We all have our own priorities,” she tweeted. “Mine is being a mother.”

Kim was none too pleased with the comment, retorting on Sunday night, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourtney then went on the defensive, responding to her sister: “And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.”

In Sunday’s episode, Kourtney opted to skip Kim’s baby shower over the drama, explaining on the show, “If I had enough money, I wouldn’t work. I wouldn’t do the show. I would be a full-time mom. That’s what I want to do. The guilt I carry every day from not being at home when they get in from school, not doing homework — my kids suffer. Honestly, it’s like, we have a disgusting family. I’m ashamed to be a part of [it]. It’s just gross.”

Firing back during the premiere, Kim fumed as she remarked, “I’m not going to tolerate her f—ing rudeness. I’ll be 10 billion times ruder back to her, every single time. Until she just cries when she sees me. Everyone walks on f—ing eggshells around her. She’s f—ing rude. She’s so goddamn entitled. She’s such a mess. Gremlin. I’m not going to play around with her anymore.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The family feud wasn’t restricted to the two eldest Kardashian sisters, though — Kourtney and Khloé sparred in the episode, too. “Khloé and I, the last six months, have not been as close,” Kourtney said. “I just feel like I’m constantly being criticized and picked on. In the past I used to just brush things off, but I just don’t want to tolerate it anymore.”

“It confuses me how Kourtney is confused that we’re butting heads,” Khloé said. “Trust me — if I wasn’t pregnant, I probably would have drowned you in the f—ing pool.”

As Khloé live-tweeted the episode, she wrote, “I just wanted peace,” to which Kourtney replied, “Khloe let’s be honest here.” Khloé snapped back, “What the f— does that mean?? I didn’t want peace??”

Khloé added, “Wait are you for real @kourtneykardash ??? Do we want to get into why all of us were frustrated with you? You want to do this on twitter?”

Then Khloé went on the attack. She wrote, “Hey @kourtneykardash are you watching the same episode I am??? Do you think I was picking on you? I was genuinely concerned about your happiness. Stop looping me into your drama with Kim! Don’t ever tweet me that s— again!”

The sisters each ended the feud with parting statements.

Khloé summarized the scuffle: “OK I don’t know what was crazier… The premiere of #KUWTK or the Twitter feud between my sisters and I LOL are we fighting again?? I guess it’s time for that conference call.”

Kim, though, had a more positive message about sisterhood after the tense evening, writing, “Dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!”

And Kourtney gave fans a preview of what the season has in store. She said, “In the past no one could get to me. I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings.”

She also affirmed Kim’s statement about unconditional love. She explained, “We’re ride or die. But i don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it.”

In a recent interview, Kourtney told E! News that it’s been a “process” trying to get back on track with her family.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” she said. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!