Kardashian Sisters to Play Themselves on 90210

After appearing shows like Brothers , Beyond the Break and CSI: NY , she’s heading to the world’s most famous zip code – 90210 – and she’s bringing her sisters with her.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who all star together on their E! reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, will all guest-star on the season 3 premiere of the CW show. The sisters will play themselves when 90210 returns in September on a new night – Mondays.