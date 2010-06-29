Kardashian Sisters to Play Themselves on 90210
Credit: Karl Milan/Splash News Online
Kim Kardashian is expanding her acting resume.
After appearing shows like Brothers, Beyond the Break and CSI: NY, she’s heading to the world’s most famous zip code – 90210 – and she’s bringing her sisters with her.
Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who all star together on their E! reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, will all guest-star on the season 3 premiere of the CW show. The sisters will play themselves when 90210 returns in September on a new night – Mondays.
