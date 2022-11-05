'You Just Got Krissed!' Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Mother for Her 67th Birthday

The Kardashian crew came together on Friday night to celebrate, and dress up as, their family matriarch for her birthday dinner

By
Published on November 5, 2022 12:43 PM
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashina /Instagram
Photo: Kim Kardashina /Instagram

It's Kris Jenner's world, and we're all just... Kris Jenners?

The Kardashian sisters came together Friday night for a special birthday dinner to honor their mother and her 67th year — all while they each dressed up in one of her iconic looks.

Rocking her signature pixie cut, Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kylie Jenner, granddaughter North and other extended members of the Kardashian circle pulled up to Kris' birthday bash as none other than Kris. Family members posted a few shots to their Instagram Story, detailing which sister went as which era of their mother, and overall, it's safe to say we all just got Krissed!

https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162359096778411310?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162359096778411310&lang=en. Kim Kardashina /Tik Tok
Kim Kardashina /Tik Tok

"OK, it's my mom's birthday dinner, and it was 'dress up as your best Kris,'" Kim, 42, said in a video posted to the platform, where she showed off a sparkly green dress and bow tie. "Does this one look familiar, guys? Her Christmas card, from 10 years ago. And we did that music video in it."

Of course, Kim's look made a nod to the recent TikTok meme of getting "Krissed," where users share a clip of Jenner dancing to "Lady Marmalade" — almost as a "Rick Roll" of sorts. To play the part, Kim also shared a recreation of the iconic clip on her own TikTok page. Kim also shared a few photos on Instagram on Saturday to officially toast her mother.

"We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you, dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are," Kim wrote. "Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what, you make the time and show up for each and every one of them, made me happy they got a glimpse of what it's like to be your daughter. No matter what, you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."

Kim also shared a video to her Instagram Story of sisters Kylie and Khloé posing for a pic together and talking at the dinner. Kylie went for a black pixie cut and a sparkly black dress, paying homage to a vintage '90s Kris look.

Khloé opted for a floral pantsuit and white fur coat, similar to the one Kris wears in one of her many iconic memes. She wasn't alone, either, as Kymberly Douglas picked the same blonde Kris look.

Rounding out the family, as photos of Kendall at the dinner have yet to surface, was Kourtney with a pastel pink tracksuit and big hoop earrings. Her look was a nod to Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, where Kris played Regina George's mom with a video camera in hand.

The candle-lit dinner featured flowers filling up martini glasses and bags that read "MOMAGER" and "KMJ," Kris even gave karaoke a go, and was presented with a beautiful cake at the head of the dinner table.

https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/?hl=en. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

While Kris' birthday is Saturday, her daughter Kendall's was just two days prior. Celebrating her 27 year old's special day, Kris uploaded a heartfelt video to Instagram, alongside a loving statement, saying that she's "grown into the most amazing businesswoman with an incredible work ethic."

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kenny!! You stole my heart from the very moment you were born," she added. "You are such an incredibly special girl, and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy. You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!! Thank you for all you do every single day to bring so much positivity and happiness. You are an amazing voice of reason!!!"

