Kylie Jenner Is Almost a Billionaire: Which Kardashian Has the Highest Net Worth?

Kylie Jenner may soon become America’s youngest self-made billionaire, but where does the rest of her family stand? Check out the estimated net worths of every Kardashian and Jenner below.
Kylie Jenner: $900M
Kylie was just named one of America’s richest self-made women by Forbes. Her lip kitcosmetic business is estimated to be worth $800 million after only launching two years ago.
Her entirely self-owned beauty brand, coupled with endorsements, her clothing line as well as TV paycheck’s have all contributed to value the star at $900 million, and she’s projected to become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever, surpassing even Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Try to keep up with that.
Kim Kardashian West: $350M
Following behind her half-sister, Forbes estimates Kimto be worth $350 million. Much like Kylie, Kim’s beauty line KKW has become her personal moneymaker. She came in at number 54 on Forbes‘ fourth annual America’s Richest Self-Made Women list.
In addition to cosmetics, Kim’s social media presence, mobile game, endorsement deals and Keeping Up with the Kardashians money have all contributed to her whopping worth. And hey, she can pretty much take credit for all of her siblings’ fortunes.
Caitlyn Jenner: $100M
Caitlyn is worth $100 million, according to Bankrate. Her many TV appearances on shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and I Am Cait have brought in lots of money for the star, as well as post-Olympics speaking tours and endorsement deals. Who can forget her 1977 inclusion on the Wheaties “Breakfast of Champions” box?
She also published a memoir about her transition from male to female, The Secrets of My Life.
Kris Jenner: $60M
Kris, the matriarch of the family, has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Money. Not only is she the manager of her children, but Kris, 62, was credited with pitching the idea of their hit family TV show in 2007, becoming the executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
A majority of Kris’ pay comes from her kids’ earnings (she takes a 10% management cut, according to Forbes), as well as her TV paychecks. Most recently, the momager landed a Fendi campaign alongside Kim and North West.
Khloé Kardashian: $40M
As for Khloé, Newsweek has estimated her net worth to be approximately $40 million. In just 2016, Forbesreported her earnings at $15 million.
Much of Khloé’s wealth comes from her KUWTK salary, as well as her own business ventures such as spinoff TV shows and her clothing line, Good American.
Kourtney Kardashian: $35M
Kourtney‘s net worth is estatimated at $35 million, according to Money. A majority of her fortune comes from her KUWTK salary as a star and executive producer. The mom of three also makes her money from her many social media endorsement deals, such as Lyfe Tea.
Kendall Jenner: $18M
Kendall is valued at around $18 million, according to Money. In 2017, she became the highest-paid working model, earning $22 million. Plus, she stars on KUWTK and runs a clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, with her little sister.
Rob Kardashian: $10M
Though he’s the most secluded Kardashian, Rob comes in strong with a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings mostly come from his time on KUWTK as well as his spinoff reality show Rob & Chyna. He also owns a sock line, Arthur George.