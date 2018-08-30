Kylie Jenner Is Almost a Billionaire: Which Kardashian Has the Highest Net Worth?

Kylie Jenner may soon become America’s youngest self-made billionaire, but where does the rest of her family stand? Check out the estimated net worths of every Kardashian and Jenner below.

Kylie Jenner: $900M

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kylie was just named one of America’s richest self-made women by Forbes. Her lip kitcosmetic business is estimated to be worth $800 million after only launching two years ago.

Her entirely self-owned beauty brand, coupled with endorsements, her clothing line as well as TV paycheck’s have all contributed to value the star at $900 million, and she’s projected to become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever, surpassing even Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Try to keep up with that.

Kim Kardashian West: $350M

AM/SplashNews.com

Following behind her half-sister, Forbes estimates Kimto be worth $350 million. Much like Kylie, Kim’s beauty line KKW has become her personal moneymaker. She came in at number 54 on Forbes‘ fourth annual America’s Richest Self-Made Women list.

In addition to cosmetics, Kim’s social media presence, mobile game, endorsement deals and Keeping Up with the Kardashians money have all contributed to her whopping worth. And hey, she can pretty much take credit for all of her siblings’ fortunes.

Caitlyn Jenner: $100M

Monica Schipper/Getty

Caitlyn is worth $100 million, according to Bankrate. Her many TV appearances on shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and I Am Cait have brought in lots of money for the star, as well as post-Olympics speaking tours and endorsement deals. Who can forget her 1977 inclusion on the Wheaties “Breakfast of Champions” box?

She also published a memoir about her transition from male to female, The Secrets of My Life.

Kris Jenner: $60M

Stefanie Keenan/Getty