Kardashian Lawyer Claims Blac Chyna's Mom Made 'Veiled Physical Threats' amid Ongoing Lawsuit

After Blac Chyna's mom allegedly made threats against the famous family online, the Kardashians' attorney requested that she not be allowed in court

The Kardashian family's attorney is taking issue with Blac Chyna's mother.

Amid the ongoing trial between the Kardashian-Jenner bunch and Chyna, the famous family's attorney Michael Rhodes said ahead of opening statements that Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, made "veiled physical threats" against them online.

"She can't be in the courtroom," added Rhodes.

Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, then argued that while she has no control over Toni, she also told the mother that the behavior was "unacceptable."

"I can't control her mother," Ciani said. "My client wants a fair trial. I already told her it was unacceptable and she can't be in the courtroom."

Rhodes and Cianu are referencing Toni's recent Instagram Live video, which proceeded Monday's jury selection for the trial.

Toni's alleged threats aside, Rhodes also took issue with his clients being relegated to the public seats at Monday's trial.

As the Kardashians sat behind jurors, Chyna was able to sit beside her attorney. Rhodes said Chyna had even donned what he perceived to be shower slippers at the time, which Ciani explained was due to Chyna having a blister on her foot.

Chyna — born Angela White — has been in a legal battle with the Kardashians since 2017.

After splitting from Rob, 35, in 2017, Chyna accused his family of helping sway E! to pull the plug on the Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna. The show was abruptly canceled in July 2017 after one season, with a network spokesperson telling Variety the series had "not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule."

Around that time, Rob had leaked nude images of Chyna on Instagram — an action that resulted in him being banned from the social media platform. (An account under his name is currently run by Jenner Communications, however.)

Chyna has since claimed Rob & Chyna's axing was connected to the revenge porn scandal and the Kardashians' influence over E!.

Before heading to court this week, Chyna said she planned to "re-focus [her] attention" on her trial against the Kardashians.

"When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," Chyna tweeted, referencing her 9-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 5-year-old Dream with Rob.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' And what they did was so wrong," she continued. "I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done. At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."

As for Rob, a source told PEOPLE the Arthur George designer is "focused on being a great dad" to Dream.