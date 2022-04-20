Kardashian Lawyer Alleges Family Acted to 'Protect' Rob in Relationship with Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family in 2017, claiming that they influenced E! to cancel her and Rob Kardashian's reality show Rob & Chyna after one season

Opening statements have been made in the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians.

In Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, the famous family's attorney Michael Rhodes claimed that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner acted to intervene in Chyna (born Angela White) and Rob Kardashian's relationship in 2016 because they were concerned for his wellbeing.

"Miss White wanted something," Rhodes began. "She wanted to be one of them…She wanted that name. The evidence is going to show you that Miss White would say or do anything to be part of this family."

According to the attorney, more than five years ago, Rob, 35, and Chyna, 33, got into a major fight on the day the second season of Rob & Chyna was announced. He alleged that Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble had to break up a "screaming and yelling" argument between the two by physically getting between them at Kylie's house.

Rhodes continued to claim that the Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff was never picked up for a second season because the relationship between the model and the Arthur George founder was "off the rails."

"This relationship was fraught with problems and the network was very worried," Rhodes said, adding that the Kardashian family was also concerned. "They were acting against their own financial interest to protect someone they loved."

Rhodes maintained that Rob & Chyna was canceled by E! because the couple called off their engagement and split for good in February 2017.

But Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani continued to counter that Kris and her daughters "set out to have Rob & Chyna canceled" even though Rob "wanted it to keep going."

Despite his wishes, Ciani says the famous family moved ahead to get the show off E!, which Keeping Up with the Kardashians also aired on.

Because the program got pulled, Ciani said that her client lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017. After her on-off relationship with Rob ended, Chyna claimed the Kardashians were responsible for influencing the cancellation of her KUWTK spinoff show.

The parents of 5-year-old daughter Dream starred in the series for one season. At the time, a spokesperson for the network told Variety that Rob & Chyna had "not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule."