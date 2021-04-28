Though the Kardashian-Jenners may not always agree politically, Caitlyn Jenner has her family's support as she campaigns to be California's next governor.

Less than one week after she announced her bid for governor, a source tells PEOPLE that the famous family wants Jenner "happy," regardless of whether or not they agree with her policy proposals.

"There have always been differing political opinions within the family," the insider says in this week's issue. "But everyone can agree on one thing: They want Caitlyn to be happy."

kris jenner kylie jenner kendall jenner and kim kardashian Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The former Olympian announced Friday that she's running to try and unseat current Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I'm in!" she wrote on Instagram. "California is worth fighting for."

Newsom, 53, is the state's Democratic leader and has been facing increased criticism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A GOP-fueled campaign recently earned enough signatures across the state to force Newsom to face a recall election. California's last recall election happened in 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won office after ousting Gov. Gray Davis.

kardashian - jenner family Kardashian-Jenner family | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Axios, who first reported the news of her campaign, that "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

She is "running as someone that's socially liberal and fiscally conservative," a campaign adviser added to the outlet.

Jenner's campaign has sparked controversy, especially given that the Republican party has a history of anti-LGBTQ policy. Detractors have also questioned her credentials: She has never held office and has only voted in nine of 26 elections since 2000, Politico reported, citing L.A. County records.

Jenner has reportedly formed a campaign team with ex-Donald Trump advisers, including Trump's top campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio and former White House communications adviser Steven Cheung.

caitlyn jenner Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Gearing up for her announcement, Jenner also leaned on Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale for advice, according to Axios.

Jenner voiced support for Trump's 2016 campaign and his presidency but then revoked her support after the former president rolled back federal rules protecting transgender individuals' rights to use bathrooms.