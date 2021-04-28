Kardashian-Jenners Have 'Differing Political Opinions' But Want Caitlyn 'Happy' amid Gov. Run
Caitlyn Jenner announced her bid for California governor last week
Though the Kardashian-Jenners may not always agree politically, Caitlyn Jenner has her family's support as she campaigns to be California's next governor.
Jenner, 71, has six children — she shares Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex Kris Jenner, Brandon and Brody Jenner with ex Linda Thompson, and Cassandra and Burt Jenner with ex Chrystie Jenner. She has also formed relationships with Kris' children with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.
Less than one week after she announced her bid for governor, a source tells PEOPLE that the famous family wants Jenner "happy," regardless of whether or not they agree with her policy proposals.
"There have always been differing political opinions within the family," the insider says in this week's issue. "But everyone can agree on one thing: They want Caitlyn to be happy."
For more on Caitlyn Jenner's governor run, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.
The former Olympian announced Friday that she's running to try and unseat current Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"I'm in!" she wrote on Instagram. "California is worth fighting for."
Newsom, 53, is the state's Democratic leader and has been facing increased criticism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A GOP-fueled campaign recently earned enough signatures across the state to force Newsom to face a recall election. California's last recall election happened in 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won office after ousting Gov. Gray Davis.
RELATED: KUWTK: Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Career Advice from Ex Kris Jenner — 'This Is Not an Easy Situation'
The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Axios, who first reported the news of her campaign, that "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."
She is "running as someone that's socially liberal and fiscally conservative," a campaign adviser added to the outlet.
Jenner's campaign has sparked controversy, especially given that the Republican party has a history of anti-LGBTQ policy. Detractors have also questioned her credentials: She has never held office and has only voted in nine of 26 elections since 2000, Politico reported, citing L.A. County records.
Jenner has reportedly formed a campaign team with ex-Donald Trump advisers, including Trump's top campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio and former White House communications adviser Steven Cheung.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Gearing up for her announcement, Jenner also leaned on Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale for advice, according to Axios.
Jenner voiced support for Trump's 2016 campaign and his presidency but then revoked her support after the former president rolled back federal rules protecting transgender individuals' rights to use bathrooms.
"I thought Trump would help trans people," Jenner wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. "I was wrong."
- Amanda Kloots Shares Her Top Mother’s Day Gifts for Happy and Healthy Living
- Dennis Quaid Stars in Uplifting Trailer for Netflix's Blue Miracle, About an Incredible True Story
- Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt Admits to Not Knowing What a Walkman Was Before the '90s-Set Show
- Willow Smith Says She's the 'Only Polyamorous Person' in Her Friend Group: 'I Have the Least Sex'