Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Pose with Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner at Christmas Party

All the girls!

Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner put their festive holiday looks on full display as they snapped up together at the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Khloé, 35, shared the glamorous shot on Instagram, giving her big sister Kourtney, 40, a shout-out for hosting the highly anticipated bash this year.

“When Kourt throws a party, we glam up! Merry Christmas and abundant blessings from my sister squad and I🎄,” Khloé captioned the post.

The sisters smized in unison, with Khloé showing a little leg in her gold gown as she held on to sister Kendall, 24, who wore a very ’90s style dress to the festivities.

Hostess Kourtney stood in the middle, wearing a red gown while Kim, 39, opted for a snakeskin-like off-the-shoulder gown by Dior.

Kylie, who wore a custom Ralph & Russo emerald green gown, posed alongside Kim.

The famous family gathered at Kourtney’s house, which was transformed into a winter wonderland for the occasion — complete with carolers serenading guests as they entered, Santa Claus posing for photos and a performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd.

Kim shared her own family photos from the celebration, which shows herself together with her husband Kanye West and their kids (Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6½) enjoying the special day on Instagram, decked out in their holiday best attire.

Saint and West, 42, coordinated in all-black velvet ensembles. Psalm and his sister Chicago went for velvet looks, as well (in brown and maroon, respectively), and North rocked a chic pink blazer-and-pants combo.

Other family members shared moments from the special day on their social media, too. Both Kylie, 22, and Khloé twinned with their daughters Stormi, 22 months, and True, 20 months, for their holiday looks, while multiple others posted photos and clips of the over-the-top yuletide décor, food and snazzy entertainment.

Kim praised her older sister and her party-throwing skills, saying everything looked “so homey and beautiful” as she showed off the décor on her Instagram Stories.

The Christmas Eve bash wasn’t just a family affair, it was also attended by the family’s famous exes.

While the two weren’t pictured in any photos together, it was clear that Khloé and the NBA player Tristan Thompson both attended the holiday soiree.

Both stars shared photos of themselves from the star-studded event on Tuesday to their Instagram Stories.

Thompson, 28, reposted an Instagram Story of a portrait he took while at the holiday party — the bottom of the photo reads “Portraits of the Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Celebration by The Collective You.”

In the photo, the Cleveland Cavaliers player looks dapper while posing in a dark suit with a white undershirt and bracelets.