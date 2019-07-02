Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Pose Together for Picture While Khloé Jokes About 'Photo Approval'

Their special bond means “everything” to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians family — Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — struck a pose together at Khloé’s 35th birthday bash last Thursday, later sharing the photo, and their love for one another, on social media. Both Kim and Khloé posted the snap on Monday, with Khloé revealing just how hard it was to take the picture in the first place.

“Nothing like a photo with ALL my sisters!” she captioned her image on Instagram. “You guys have no idea how hard it is to wrangle everyone for one photo and to make sure everybody is staring at the camera.”

But it’s not just the photo execution that can pose a problem for the famous sisters.

“The photo approval is a whole other story,” Khloé added.

She also joked that Kim, who shared the photo two hours earlier with the caption “💕 EVERYTHING 💕”, stole the picture from her — to which Kylie replied, “technically it was mine 🤪.”

When Kim first shared the sister snap, adding in a solo shot and one of just her and Kylie, the others were quick to comment their love for their special bond.

“Everything …😍😍😍😍💗💗💗 i love you guys,” Kylie wrote under Kim’s post. Khloé echoed her with a loud, “EVERYTHING.” Kourtney commented on Khloé’s post, admiring the setting and pose of the photo with her family.

“Half in the sun, half in the shade ✨✨,” she commented under the post.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters got together last week to have a cozy birthday breakfast for Khloé — who wanted to spend quality time with family and her 14-month-old daughter True — and later threw her an epic 35th birthday bash, complete with a neon sign reading “KHLOmoney” in giant pink scrawl and an assortment of tinted pink food.

The five also spent a rare night out together Saturday when they all partied at Craig’s in West Hollywood to celebrate the birthday of family friend Larsa Pippen.