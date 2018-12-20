The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Are Shutting Down Their Apps: 'We've Had An Incredible Experience'

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are saying goodbye to their apps.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner revealed they will no longer share photos, videos, BTS looks or recipes on their apps in 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,” Kim, 38, wrote on her site.

“We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

Kendall Jenner previously shut down her app last year.

The famous family launched their apps in 2015, with the intent on giving fans an intimate look at their life and an opportunity to see moments not shared on social media or Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a monthly fee.

In June, Khloé, 34, gave her followers an up-close look at her daughter True’s pink nursery.

“I had to find a way to have pink everywhere and not have it be too feminine. Only I would ask for that challenge,” joked the reality star, showing off her baby girl‘s pink, white and gray space.

Kourtney, 39, also shared personal moments of her life, including exactly what she eats in order to maintain her fit figure. In April, the mom of three shared a 3-day meal plan, which consisted of recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Both Kylie, 21, and Kim shared a number of never-before-scene looks from their photos shoots as well as products from their beauty lines.

Their decision to shut down their apps comes just a few months after Kim, Kourtney and Khloé said goodbye to all of their DASH stores after 12 years.

Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” Kim wrote at the time. “We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.”

RELATED: Kim and Khloé Kardashian Attend Sister Therapy with Kourtney After Calling Her a ‘Raging Bitch’

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually,” she continued. “We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

Since then, each sister has embarked a number of personal projects including makeup launches, clothing brands and motherhood.