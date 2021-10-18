Love Is in Bloom: See The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Most Romantic, Over-the-Top Flower Moments

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family, flowers are a girl's best friend 

By Andrea Wurzburger October 18, 2021 05:04 PM

1,000 Red Roses and Counting

On Valentine's Day 2014, Kim Kardashian posed amongst "a thousand roses," which were gifted to her by then-fiancé Kanye West.

Off the (Flower) Wall

In May 2014, for Mother's Day, Kim Kardashian "woke up to a wall of roses, hydrangeas and peonies!!!" She wrote on Instagram of the epic arrangement from Kanye West, "I have the best fiancé in the world! I love you so much baby!!!!" 

Flower Power

The gift was a teaser for the epic flower wall that the pair would have at their wedding just a few weeks later. Baby North obviously loved it, too.

Sweet-Smelling Surprise

Though the pair were apart for Mother's Day 2015, Kim shared that Kanye had still found a way to shower her with love. "I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a couple thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mothers Day," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby & North soooo much!!!"

A Pianist Surrounded by Blooms

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Getty Images

In 2018, West pulled off another epic, floral surprise, this time for Kim's birthday! 

"This is what I wake up to, guys," Kardashian said on her Instagram Story, showing off the colorful floral arrangements West had picked out. Also included in the surprise, a serenade from a pianist, who played amongst the blooms. 

"Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday!" she wrote alongside one of the videos, adding, "Love you so much babe."

 

Roses That Come with Kenny G

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And who could forget the time that Kardashian arrived home to find none other than famed saxaphonist Kenny G playing in her living room, surrounded by roses?

To be honest, we're still wondering if he was standing there and then the flowers were arranged around him, or if he had to tip-toe into place. 

Flowers Just Because

In October 2018, Kylie Jenner got some flowers from Travis Scott "just because!" 

Jenner captioned a video of a gorgeous display of roses, "just because flowers are the best kind😫😫😍 thank u hubby." 

Meaningful Blossoms

Sometimes you send flowers "just because" and other times you send them for an especially meaningful reason! In 2018, following the birth of their daughter, Stormi, Scott sent his lady love 443 roses to signify the time "the time she was born" on Feb. 1. 

Petal to the Medal

Surprise! In August 2019 Scott went all out, completely covering Jenner's house in roses. The mogul shared a video of her surprise on Instagram, giggling and saying to her daughter, "Stormi! Look at this!"

She captioned the video, "My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it's not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭."

Stop and 'Stair'

It's not the first time Jenner's home was covered in roses. In November 2018, she showed off a romantic setup featuring red roses and candles, captioning a video on Instagram, "hell of a way to end the night." 

Sunny Disposition

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jenner had a sunny disposition, thanks to the sunflowers that filled her home. 

Dads Get Flowers, Too!

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Who says flowers only make good gifts for women? Jenner turned the tables on Scott for one Father's Day with blue bouquets, including one that spelled out 'DADDY." 

Let the Sun Shine

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner's Father's Day decor also included a large sunflower dome for Scott. "In honor of Father's Day yesterday, just wanted to share some special moments," Jenner wrote alongside videos of the arrangement. 

Pretty Pink Petals

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also filled two more rooms with roses and sunflowers for her beau, arranging them in various heart formations — like this dreamy pink setup. 

Sunflower Fields Forever

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In one room, sunflowers led the way to a cozy candlelit spot for the family of three to relax.

Homecoming Blooms

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Why settle for flowers when you can have flowers and balloons?! After a family trip to Turk and Caicos in January 2021, Khloé Kardashian came home to a sweet surprise from Tristan Thompson.

Floating Flowers

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian via Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker clearly got the memo about the Kardashian women loving flowers, filling Kourtney's house with "her favorites:" tulips and gardenias. Kourtney gushed on Instagram, "My entire house smells yummy." 

Going Green

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

And Barker's Mother's Day gift to Kardashian didn't disappoint, either! He showed her some love with huge arrangements of roses and peonies that Kourtney showed off on Instagram. 

Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

When it came time to propose to Kourtney, Barker managed to outdo himself once again, surrounding the happy couple with red roses on a beach in Montecito, California. 

By Andrea Wurzburger