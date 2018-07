Kylie was just named one of America’s richest self-made women by Forbes. Her lip kit cosmetic business is estimated to be worth $800 million after only launching two years ago.

Her entirely self-owned beauty brand, coupled with endorsements, her clothing line as well as TV paycheck’s have all contributed to value the star at $900 million, and she’s projected to become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever, surpassing even Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Try to keep up with that.