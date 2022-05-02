Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna, No Damages Awarded to Model

The ruling was finally announced in court on Monday, nearly two weeks after the trial began

A verdict has been reached in the Kardashian-Jenner family's trial against Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Since April 20, Chyna — born Angela White — had been involved in a legal battle with Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, suing them for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E!. The trial comes five years after Chyna, 33, filed her lawsuit against them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, a judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruled that the Kardashian-Jenner family were cleared of all the key questions. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna.

Though jurors were sent back into the jury room to answer two outstanding questions that they accidentally skipped, that didn't change the outcome of the ruling. All lawyers were present for the ruling, as well as Chyna. However, the Kardashian-Jenner family did not attend, as most of them were in New York for the Met Gala.

Upon the confirmation of the ruling, Chyna did not appear to have a visible reaction. She was seen walking out of court as jurors confirmed their individual answers to the 70-question form they were working from in order to make their verdict. Outside the courtroom, reporters were seen approaching Chyna in the hallway to ask for her reaction. She was stopped from answering by a sheriff and left with no comment.

Blac Chyna Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

In response to the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael G. Rhodes said he had just spoken to his clients and "they're happy to have this behind them."

"I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant," Rhodes said.

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani also spoke after court, but wouldn't comment on her client's reaction and only stuck to the facts of the case. "I've never seen in my career before a jury have to go back and deliberate on four questions," she said. "The victory is that Chyna did not physically abuse her fiancé, Rob."

blac-chyna-rob-kardashian.jpg Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna | Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Following Rob and Chyna's 2017 split, the 35-year-old Arthur George sock designer leaked nude photos of the Real Blac Chyna star on Instagram. He also hurled a series of allegations against her online, including alleging she's guilty of substance abuse.

The actions resulted in Rob being banned from the platform, though his current account is officially run by Jenner Communications.

Chyna — who shares daughter Dream, 5, with Rob, and son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie's ex Tyga — believed that this incident as well as the Kardashian-Jenner bunch's influence at E! likely resulted in the couple's show Rob & Chyna getting dropped by E! Prior to its official cancellation, the cable network had announced its plans to move forward with a second season.

Blac Chyna Blac Chyna | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

In early April, Chyna said she intended to "re-focus" her attention on the trial against her ex-fiancé's family. "When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," she wrote on Twitter.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong,'" she continued. "And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chyna added, "At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."

RELATED VIDEO: Kardashians Appear in Court for Jury Selection in the Family's Case Against Blac Chyna

In an emotional testimony last Wednesday, Rob said he was at the "lowest point" in his life when he was dating Chyna, which is why he didn't end things sooner or intervene with her alleged interactions with his family.

"I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior towards my family," he said. "I was very vulnerable. I wasn't thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place."

"It wasn't real love," he continued, adding that he cared for her because they had a child together. "My child wasn't born out of spite."