Kardashian-Jenner Family Signs Exclusive Deal to 'Create Global Content' for Hulu

The family announced their decision to end Keeping Up with the Kardashians after 20 seasons in September

The Kardashian-Jenner clan isn't ready to say goodbye to television just yet.

New content from the famous family is expected to premiere in late 2021.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris, 65, tweeted in the wake of the news.

Meanwhile, both Khloé, 36, and Kourtney, 41, celebrated the announcement by tweeting the hashtags: "Hulu 2021."

News of the massive deal comes just three months after the family announced their decision to end their long-running E! reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim, 40, said in a statement shared on Instagram. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

In the statement, the family also thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," Kim wrote. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

E! networks said of the cancellation: "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.

"While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021," E! Networks continued. "We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."

The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, initially premiered in 2006.