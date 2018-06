12 Times the Kardashian-Jenner Crew Expertly Shut Down Rumors

After years of keeping her flings and relationships on the DL, rumors began swirling that the model might actually be gay. Kendall finally addressed those rumors in an interview with Vogue in 2018.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy,” Jenner said. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

She added: “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before.”