The petition comes a month after Chyna lost her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenners in May

Kardashian-Jenner Family Petitions for Blac Chyna to Pay More Than $390K to Cover Their Legal Fees

Blac Chyna is being asked to pay the Kardashian-Jenner family over $390,000 in legal fees after losing the defamation case against them last month.

A new petition from the legal team of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is asking Chyna, 34, for almost $400,000 to make up for the court costs they say they spent on the defamation case.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The petition, obtained by PEOPLE, shows the grand sum of all legal fees — including jury fees, deposition costs, "models, enlargements, photocopies of exhibits" and more — came out to $391,094.76.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani said of the petition: "Kris Jenner's attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work."

"Under California law, costs are awarded to defendants only when they are without fault. In this case, a Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendant Kris Jenner falsely claimed that 'Chyna beat the s--- out of Rob's face' and that defendant Kylie Jenner falsely claimed that Chyna would 'proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.' The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the 'Rob & Chyna' show," her statement continued.

"Angela White's objectives in the litigation were to prove that Kris and Kylie Jenner's statements were false and that all four defendants did not act reasonably and in good faith regarding Season 2 of 'Rob & Chyna.' Because Ms. White achieved these litigation objectives, defendants cannot be considered 'prevailing parties' under California law and they cannot recover their exorbitant litigation costs of $391,000 from Ms. White," the statement concluded.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images); Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Chyna had sued Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for intentional interference with her contract at E! in regards to the former reality series Rob & Chyna. Kim was eventually dropped from the suit, before a jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May. No monetary damages were awarded to the model.

Following the ruling, Chyna's lawyer said she planned to appeal the decision.

"The jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian," Ciani said to The Associated Press. She added that "the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network," and that they would "appeal on the remaining questions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Blac Chyna star already filed a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, alleging unfair treatment in court. The paperwork, obtained by PEOPLE, claimed the judge "exhibited an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022."

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Is 'Happy' After Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'I Live in My Faith'

The defamation case isn't the only legal proceeding that Chyna and her attorney are currently battling against the Kardashians.

Earlier this month, Chyna's ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian alleged the model agreed to drop her revenge-porn lawsuit against him, but has since backed out of the deal, according to court documents obtained to PEOPLE.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Ciani said of the matter: "Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media. Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob's testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob."