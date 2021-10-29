The Best Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Throwback Photos

The Kardashian-Jenner family has always taken Halloween very seriously — and we've got the throwback photos to prove it

By Andrea Wurzburger October 29, 2021 01:21 PM

What's the Buzz?

Kendall Jenner made the most bee-utiful bee in a throwback posted to her sister Khloé Kardashian's Instagram

Bitty Bug

Credit: khloe kardashian/ instagram

Khloé was the cutest little ladybug in another adorable costumed throwback! 

Which Witch?

Credit: kylie jenner/ instagram

Kylie was the Dorothy to Kendall Jenner's Wicked Witch in a throwback posted by Kylie in October 2020. 

Off to See the Wizard

Credit: kris jenner/ instagram

In a set of pictures posted in October 2021, mom Kris Jenner showed off her Wizard of Oz-inspired Dorothy costume, while her daughters Khloé, Kim and Kourtney dressed as different animals. 

I'll Get You, My Pretty!

Credit: kris jenner/ instagram

Jenner's mom, M.J., donned green makeup to transform into the Wicked Witch of the West. 

How Po-lite

Credit: kylie jenner/ instagram

Kylie shared a photo of herself dressed as the Teletubby Po — and peep little Kendall Jenner in the background dressed as Laa-Laa. 

A-rawr-able

Credit: kris jenner/ instagram

Jenner donned a black catsuit, ears and whiskers in another Halloween blast from the past. 

Off to Neverland

Credit: kris jenner/ instagram

Kris and Kourtney headed to Neverland — if by Neverland you mean Calabasas — in their Captain Hook and Tinker Bell costumes. 

Arrrrgh You Ready for Halloween?

Credit: kris jenner/ instagram

And Kris' first mates were, of course, Kendall and Kylie. 

Kruella de Vil

Credit: kris jenner/ instagram

Look out, Cruella de Vil, there's a new villain in town! 

All Dressed Up

"KiKi and KoKo," Khloé captioned a photo of herself all dressed up with her older sister, Kim. The elder Kardashian wore a flapper costume, while Khloé chose a pretty pink tutu. 

So Fly

"Happy Halloween," Khloé began the caption of a very fly photo with longtime bestie Malika Haqq. She added, "Malika and I stuntin in our wings in 2003." 

Costume Party

Kourtney posted a sweet throwback of her sister Kim's Halloween-themed birthday party, showing off her sister's Snow White ensemble and her own princess get-up. 

Clowning Around

Kourtney isn't afraid to clown around! The Poosh founder showed off her impressive clown costume on Instagram

Wonder Women

There is nothing cuter than baby Kourtney dressed as a ballerina and baby Kim dressed as Wonder Woman. 

Cool Cats

Kris Jenner matched Kourtney for a school Halloween party, with the pair painting on whiskers together. 

By Andrea Wurzburger