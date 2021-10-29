The Best Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Throwback Photos
The Kardashian-Jenner family has always taken Halloween very seriously — and we've got the throwback photos to prove it
What's the Buzz?
Kendall Jenner made the most bee-utiful bee in a throwback posted to her sister Khloé Kardashian's Instagram.
Bitty Bug
Khloé was the cutest little ladybug in another adorable costumed throwback!
Which Witch?
Kylie was the Dorothy to Kendall Jenner's Wicked Witch in a throwback posted by Kylie in October 2020.
Off to See the Wizard
In a set of pictures posted in October 2021, mom Kris Jenner showed off her Wizard of Oz-inspired Dorothy costume, while her daughters Khloé, Kim and Kourtney dressed as different animals.
I'll Get You, My Pretty!
Jenner's mom, M.J., donned green makeup to transform into the Wicked Witch of the West.
How Po-lite
Kylie shared a photo of herself dressed as the Teletubby Po — and peep little Kendall Jenner in the background dressed as Laa-Laa.
A-rawr-able
Jenner donned a black catsuit, ears and whiskers in another Halloween blast from the past.
Off to Neverland
Kris and Kourtney headed to Neverland — if by Neverland you mean Calabasas — in their Captain Hook and Tinker Bell costumes.
Arrrrgh You Ready for Halloween?
And Kris' first mates were, of course, Kendall and Kylie.
Kruella de Vil
Look out, Cruella de Vil, there's a new villain in town!
All Dressed Up
"KiKi and KoKo," Khloé captioned a photo of herself all dressed up with her older sister, Kim. The elder Kardashian wore a flapper costume, while Khloé chose a pretty pink tutu.
So Fly
"Happy Halloween," Khloé began the caption of a very fly photo with longtime bestie Malika Haqq. She added, "Malika and I stuntin in our wings in 2003."
Costume Party
Kourtney posted a sweet throwback of her sister Kim's Halloween-themed birthday party, showing off her sister's Snow White ensemble and her own princess get-up.
Clowning Around
Kourtney isn't afraid to clown around! The Poosh founder showed off her impressive clown costume on Instagram.
Wonder Women
There is nothing cuter than baby Kourtney dressed as a ballerina and baby Kim dressed as Wonder Woman.
Cool Cats
Kris Jenner matched Kourtney for a school Halloween party, with the pair painting on whiskers together.