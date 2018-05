The Kardashians vs. The Jenners: A Brief History of the Blended Family's Feuds

More than once on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall openly spoke about how she felt more connected to her dad’s side of the family because of their similar “chill” personalities. In 2018, however, a source told PEOPLE that Kendall, Kylie and Brody had drifted apart — and no, there is no bad blood. “They’re just not that close. They were a lot closer when the girls were younger and before the show blew up and things got so crazy for them,” the insider shared. “Initially [Brody] was on the show but then he didn’t want to go in that direction, so they started spending less time together.” Regardless, the Jenner siblings have nothing but love for each other. The source added: “… They do love him and Kendall’s also supported him deejaying at events. There are no bad feelings on their end, but they’ve definitely grown apart over the years.”