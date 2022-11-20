Kardashian-Jenner Family Donates Food Items After Nonprofit Asks for Help Before Thanksgiving

The Kardashian-Jenner family is helping their community this holiday season.

When the Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena, California, announced earlier this month that it was dealing with a major shortage in frozen turkey donations — collecting only 7 of 450 turkeys for its annual "Dinner in the Park" Thanksgiving program — the famous family came to the rescue.

Providing the nonprofit with as many turkeys as it needed, the Kardashian-Jenners also pitched in by donating 50 gallons of milk, 50 pounds of butter, 450 pies, and 150 pounds of produce and herbs, according to Pasadena Now.

"The family didn't hesitate to get together to all take part in calling stores in the area to purchase the items needed," a source tells PEOPLE. "It was Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Rob."

A Union Station official told Pasadena Now that the family saw the "need for turkeys on the news last week," provided the meat, and "also stocked us with every perishable ingredient needed to serve over 4,000 Thanksgiving meals at our 52nd Annual Dinner in the Park!"

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

David Sensente, Sr. Manager of In-kind Donations, previously told the publication — before the Kardashian-Jenner donation — that he had "never seen the need so dire" in his 20 years working for Union Station. "Many long-time donors are not committing to supplying turkeys this year," he said. "We need the community to be generous and help us offer a holiday meal to those who need it the most."

This Thanksgiving marks Union Station's 52nd year providing the homeless with "good, complete and healthy" meals. The organization thanked the Kardashian-Jenner family for its "support in making this Thanksgiving special for so many neighbors who would otherwise not be able to enjoy a holiday meal this year."

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

"As the need has grown, we have really focused more on serving those in need and providing a Thanksgiving dinner for people," CEO Anne Miskey shared with Pasadena Now. "So we no longer have an actual sort of picnic in the park, but really focus on making sure that people have access to a good, complete and healthy Thanksgiving meal."

This year's "Dinner in the Park" will be divided into three programs: a Nov. 21 meal box distribution, a prepared meal pick up on Nov. 23, and private sit-down dinners on Nov. 24 for residents of certain interim housing locations.

Last year, the nonprofit served over 4,000 residents, and it hopes to top that number in 2022, per Pasadena Now, as it's still accepting donations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the only recent Kardashian donation, either. On Nov. 13, Kim, 42, pledged to donate $1 million to Baby2Baby during the charity's annual Baby2Baby Gala.

At the time, she was receiving the "Giving Tree Award" for her "longtime dedication to Baby2Baby and commitment to supporting the children they serve." The award was previously presented to Vanessa Bryant, Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Drew Barrymore.

"This award is very meaningful to me, and I'd like to dedicate it to the people I think about, care about, and obsess over more than anyone else, my kids," Kim said during her speech last week, while also dedicating it to her parents. "I know many of us are doing our best to try to explain the inequalities of the world to our tiny little humans, who might not always get it, but I know together we can do our part in raising the next generation to be resourceful, brave, compassionate, and, above everything else, kind."