Kim and Khloé Kardashian Share 2018 'Last Minute' Christmas Card — See Who It's Missing

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a Kardashian Christmas card.

Despite Kim Kardashian West’s earlier assertions that the family wouldn’t be able to do a photoshoot this year because of all the 2017 drama over it (see the premiere of the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for more details!), several members of the family and their kids came together to make it work.

The photo, which Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared on social media on Christmas Eve, include the two of them and their kids; Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and their offspring; and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Black Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family is dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.

Missing are Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian, and of course Kris Jenner.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 38, first teased that a Christmas card would still be happening in mid-December — shortly after she said in an interview with E! that her family would be forgoing their epic, annual Christmas photoshoot because last year’s card “was so dramatic,” and momager Kris Jenner had “given up” trying to “wrangle” her kids and grandkids.

At the time, she was on set for a glittery shoot with Kris, 63, Khloé, 34, and Kourtney, 39, Kylie Jenner, 21, and Kendall, 23, and she told her fans via Instagram story: “I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card?”

“I think I can get this done,” Kim added. “I can maybe pull this off in an hour. But do we want a sisters/mom Christmas card or do we want all the kids here? I can try to get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do guys? Christmas card today? Should I try to get them to do a Christmas card today?”

She added on Twitter: “Ok I have all of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! 😭 What do I do????”

Kim’s followers had a resounding answer: yes.

Responding to a poll asking “Shall I force the family to shoot a Christmas card today?” a whopping 92 percent were in favor of the project.

Then, this past weekend, the Good American founder confirmed on Twitter that fans would be getting their annual gift.

“I believe one will be coming very shortly,” Khloé wrote.

Once the Christmas card started circulating, Kim shared a few more details with fans.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband [Kanye West] was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas,” she explained.

The KarJenners have been doing their epic Christmas cards for decades.

Last year, the heartwarming photos from the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card — which the family revealed day by day — were overshadowed by all the sibling fighting surrounding the shoot. All was documented for the premiere of the 15th season of the family’s hit E! show.

It all started with scheduling issues sparked by Kourtney. The mother of three wanted to prioritize her kids over the rest of the family.

“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go,” snapped Kim. “I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Kourtney stormed off, but the argument continued over the phone. Eventually, Kim rearranged her meetings to accommodate Kourtney’s schedule and the photo shoot came to fruition, even though the tension between the sisters was clearly lingering.