From Selfies to Shapewear: A Comprehensive Guide to All of the Kardashian-Jenner Siblings' Business Ventures
DASH
Kourtney, Kim and Khloé opened their first DASH boutique together in their hometown of Calabasas, California, in 2006 — one year before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered and Katapulted their family to stardom.
“When the opportunity for our TV show came about, I wanted to do it to bring attention to our stores,” Kim told Variety in 2015. “I was thinking this might not last very long, but we’ll grow a great business and expand online. I thought it would be great press. I didn’t think it would turn into what it turned into.”
“Great press” is perhaps the understatement of the century. DASH became a regular meeting point in the first seasons of their hit E! reality show, and soon Kim’s hope to “expand online” evolved into brick-and-mortar expansions, each with its own spin-off show documenting the store opening (Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York). Dash Dolls followed in 2015, highlighting the personal lives and workplace dramas of the boutique’s employees as they strove to represent the Kardashian brand.
Over a decade after opening, the sisters announced in April 2018 that they were closing the boutique chain in order to focus on their personal brands and their families.
Kimono Solutionwear™
Ever wonder how Kim Kardashian West manages to look impossibly sleek underneath even the most form-fitting clothes? When she’s not wearing couture corsets (see her mind-boggling Met Gala look), she swears by shapewear — and now, the beauty mogul is launching her very own line.
Kimono Solutionwear™ “is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work,” Kardashian West announced on Instagram on June 25.
The collection comes in a range of sizes (XXS to 4XL) and nine neutral tones.
Some called Kim out for cultural appropriation regarding the name of the line; in response, she told the New York Times it’s “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment” and she does not plan on changing the name or designing any items that “resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”
“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture,” she said in her statement. “My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”
Kylie Skin
The makeup mogul made her official foray into skincare on May 22, with the launch of Kylie Skin. The new, affordable line currently features six core products (and they’re all under $30): Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream.
While fans were mostly eager to try out the makeup mogul’s new line, Kylie received some backlash over the use of walnut powder in her Walnut Face Scrub, which is a controversial exfoliant that many believe is too abrasive on the skin.
Kim Kardashian: Hollywood App
The Kardashian-Jenner family has risen to the top of the A-list in the years since KUWTK first aired. And while they’ve all been diligently building their businesses outside of social media and reality TV, Kim saw an opportunity to cash in on the collective cultural obsession with their glamorous lifestyle: allow fans to try their hands at making it big in Hollywood.
Since launching Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in 2014, the choose-your-own-adventure-style game has been downloaded more than 40 million times and generated $74.3 million in its first six months alone, according to Forbes. The game challenges users to channel their inner Kardashian and chart their own course to fame, rising from the E-list to the A-list as they go on dates, meet with industry insiders and forge connections.
The app itself is free, but encourages you to buy new clothes (including replicas of outfits Kim’s actually worn) and other objects using the in-app purchase currency in order to improve your social status and afford invitations to bigger and better parties. What’s that bit about “art imitates life” again?
KKW Beauty
Hot on the heels of younger sister Kylie’s enormous success in the beauty industry, Kim launched KKW Beauty in June 2017. The initial collection included four contour kits in various neutral shades, and has since expanded to include a full range of beauty products, from lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes to her newest line of body makeup.
Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian
Shortly after Khloé’s dramatic and drawn-out split from ex-husband Lamar Odom ended in December 2016, the KUWTK star lost around 40 lbs.
“It’s a revenge body [for Odom],” she said of her fitness transformation. “But it’s just as much for all my critics who called me ‘the fat one’ for my entire existence.” Sparked by her own weight loss and confidence boost, Khloé created Revenge Body, a TV show dedicated to helping people achieve their weight and lifestyle goals.
Now in its third season, the show features celebrity trainers as well as beauty and style experts to encourage a full lifestyle transformation in participants.
Selfish
Only a true entrepreneur like Kim could turn her penchant for snapping selfies into a best-selling, must-have coffee table book. Published in May 2015, the book is filled with selfies of all varieties: solo, sultry, siblings, semi-nude — and it’s genuinely mesmerizing.
Kendall & Kylie
Following in their older siblings footsteps, Kendall and Kylie Jenner launched their eponymous clothing line back in 2013. For their first collaboration with PacSun, the then-teenagers adamantly avoided consulting their sisters for advice. “We were like, ‘This is our project. Leave us alone,’ ” Kylie told PEOPLE at the time.
The Jenner siblings have quietly continued to collaborate on their line as their styles have evolved over the years, most recently launching an exclusive Spring 2019 collection with Revolve.
Kylie Cosmetics
Named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes earlier this year, Kylie proved she’s a mogul not to be messed with when she turned the endless conversations about the origin of her popular pout into a near-billion dollar business three years ago.
From mesmerizing videos of swatch-testing eyeshadows on her arms to the frenzy of selling out lip kits within minutes of each new product launch, Kylie’s cult following has continued to grow since her company’s launch in 2015. And after years of selling the products exclusively on her website or in pop-up shops, she expanded into Ulta in 2018 — prompting a 9 percent revenue increase.
Good American
Her DASH days may be over, but helping people find clothing that celebrates their bodies is still a passion of the youngest Kardashian sibling.
In October 2016, the Revenge Body star launched what soon became a cult-favorite brand: Good American. Initially a denim line, the jeans filled a gap in the market for women with rounder bottoms (à la her sister Kim) and offered a wide range of sizes. As a seemingly natural extension of the brand, the famous fitness queen then launched a collection of activewear, and most recently introduced a line of chic dresses made with compression fabric to help your body hold its shape.
Poosh
Kourtney is fed up with people telling her she doesn’t work — especially when it comes from her own family. Months after she and Kim got in an explosive fight on KUWTK over scheduling issues and Kim criticized her work ethic — saying “Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about [you would be more considerate]” — Kourt proved the haters (and her sister) wrong by launching a new lifestyle website, Poosh, in April 2019.
The site (named for daughter Penelope’s nickname) is a destination for fans to soak up the mom of three’s tips and tricks on all things fashion, beauty, wellness, food, home and more.
“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that,” she writes on the site.
Becoming a Lawyer
Does Kim ever sleep? In addition to growing her beauty empire, the mom of four is determined to use her platform to make a difference — and the route she’s chosen may come as a surprise for some.
The reality TV star revealed to Vogue in April 2019 that she’s studying to become a lawyer and has taken on a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022. For months, she’s been working with author and CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, cofounders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform. In the process, she’s visited prisons, petitioned governors and notably succeeded in petitioning President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender.
“It’s kind of crazy because I’m learning it all as I go,” she admitted to the outlet. “I spend more time on this than I do anything else. It’s insane but it’s so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing.”