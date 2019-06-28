From Selfies to Shapewear: A Comprehensive Guide to All of the Kardashian-Jenner Siblings' Business Ventures

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé opened their first DASH boutique together in their hometown of Calabasas, California, in 2006 — one year before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered and Katapulted their family to stardom.

“When the opportunity for our TV show came about, I wanted to do it to bring attention to our stores,” Kim told Variety in 2015. “I was thinking this might not last very long, but we’ll grow a great business and expand online. I thought it would be great press. I didn’t think it would turn into what it turned into.”

“Great press” is perhaps the understatement of the century. DASH became a regular meeting point in the first seasons of their hit E! reality show, and soon Kim’s hope to “expand online” evolved into brick-and-mortar expansions, each with its own spin-off show documenting the store opening (Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York). Dash Dolls followed in 2015, highlighting the personal lives and workplace dramas of the boutique’s employees as they strove to represent the Kardashian brand.

Over a decade after opening, the sisters announced in April 2018 that they were closing the boutique chain in order to focus on their personal brands and their families.