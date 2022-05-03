Kardashian-Jenner Attorney Speaks Out After Family Wins Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'Very Pleased'

“I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it,” attorney Michael G. Rhodes said after the weeks-long trial

Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino for a Memorial Day weekend celebration on May 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/WireImage) ; Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Kardashian-Jenner family is relieved to have the lawsuit with Blac Chyna in the past, their attorney Michael G. Rhodes said on Monday.

"I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant," Rhodes said after court, adding he'd just spoken with the family. "They're happy to have this behind them."

"I'm just happy it's over," Kris Jenner told Variety while attending the 2022 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, adding that the toughest part of the case was "going through it."

When asked how she got through it "mentally," the Kardashians star responded, "Pray. I live in my faith and just hope that's enough, and yeah, I'm glad it's over. I'm glad it's over for the girls. We're here to celebrate."

Since April 20, Chyna — born Angela White — had been involved in a legal battle with Kris, 66, and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, suing them for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E!.

The trial comes five years after the 33-year-old model, who was engaged to Rob Kardashian and with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream, filed her lawsuit against them.

On Monday, a judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruled that the Kardashian-Jenner family were cleared of all the key questions. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna, who did not appear to have a visible reaction.

Though jurors were sent back into the jury room to answer two outstanding questions that they accidentally skipped, that didn't change the outcome of the ruling.

All lawyers were present for the ruling, as well as Chyna. However, the Kardashian-Jenner family did not attend, as most of them were in New York for the Met Gala.

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani also spoke after court, but wouldn't comment on her client's reaction and only stuck to the facts of the case.