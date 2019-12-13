10 Hilarious Times the Kardashian-Jenners Did Perfect Impressions of Each Other

Image zoom E!

No one knows you — or roasts you — like a sister.

The famous stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are all about family support, but every now and then, they can’t help but have a little fun at the expense of one another. Below, we take a walk along the shady memory lane.

Kendall Takes on Kylie’s Product Reveals

In a clip from Sunday’s season finale of KUWTK, the supermodel dons a pink wig and makes some … creative arm swatches while poking fun at her makeup mogul little sis. “You know you’re talking to yourself, right?” the pair’s nephew, Mason, tells Kylie when she Facetimes an in-character Kendall. “I know, it’s the weirdest thing ever, Mason,” she replies.

Kim Parodies Kylie’s Face Wash Tutorial

Kim couldn’t help but join in on the fun when the Internet basically made an international holiday out of poking fun of the technique Kylie demonstrated in a face-washing video for her skincare line. Mocking her younger sister’s video as she filmed herself in the brand’s offices with a baby filter, Kim told her fans, “After that 10-second face wash tutorial, this is now what I look like. I have such a youthful complexion now. Kylie Skin is the fountain of youth, people. All you need is three seconds. I don’t even need a whole 10 seconds. I now look like a baby.”

“You’re an a——,” Kylie chimed in from off-camera.

Khloé Perfectly Recreates Kourtney’s Voice

Khloé was convinced that there was something extra-special about a surprise Kanye was planning for Kim in a throwback KUWTK episode. Meanwhile, Kourtney thought it was simply a birthday gift. “She’s just like, ‘Nope, we’re just going for a birthday,’ ” Khloé said, nailing Kourt’s vocal fry while explaining the situation to the camera. (For the record, Kanye was planning his grand proposal.)

Kris Impersonates Kim’s Laugh

Hahaha!!! Sorry @kimkardashian, but my impression is pretty good… Lol!! New @KUWTK this Sunday at 9pm on E! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/aDVKRBCcaF — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 20, 2015

Making it clear that she’s not above trolling her kids, Kris Jenner impersonated her daughter’s signature laugh while the two were mid-conversation. The mom also tweeted out the 2015 clip of her act to make sure it got as many eyeballs as possible. Sorry, Kim, but bringing you into this world kind of gives her a free pass to tease you forever.

Kim Pokes Fun at Kylie’s Lips

The face wash incident wasn’t the first time Kim took on her famously pouty-lipped sister: in 2017, she used a mouth-expanding Snapchat filter to “look like” her sibling.

Kim Does Her Best Kourtney Impression

When she was asked to do her best Kourtney impression during a round of The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s “Burning Questions” in 2017, the KKW Beauty boss nailed it using just two words: “Yeah, okay.” She also threw in a deadpan stare for good measure.

Kendall and Kourtney Unpack Kim’s Voice Evolution

Kourtney got the chance to return the favor when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Kendall following Kim’s round of “Burning Questions.”

Kholé Takes on Kim’s Non-Smile

Rounding out the “Burning Questions” impressions, Khloé recreated Kim’s habit of saying “that is so funny” instead of actually laughing.

Kendall and Kylie Pretend to Be Kris and Kim

The youngest KarJenner sisters had perfected their impressions before they could even apply for driver’s licenses. Inspiring.

Khloé Brings Back Kim’s ‘Dumber’ Voice

As they reflected on their years in the spotlight ahead of their show’s 10-year anniversary, the twosome discussed the “way different” voice Kim used to employ, and Khloé perfectly recreated it. All in good fun, right?