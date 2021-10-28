The famous family started filming the new show in September

When Will the Kardashians' New Hulu Show Premiere? Everything We Know About the Series So Far

The royal family of reality TV will soon be back on the small screen.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris Jenner tweeted at the time, while daughters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the announcement by tweeting the hashtag "Hulu2021."

In May, Kris called the switch to the Disney-owned streaming platform a "no brainer."

"This is the next chapter," she said during the Disney Upfronts event. "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming, but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."

Here's everything we know about the upcoming show so far, from when it will premiere to which members of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be featured.

Who will be on it?

When Disney first announced the news last year, it was revealed that Kris, 65, and her five daughters — Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — had all signed the deal.

However, fans can also expect to see glimpses of the people who are closest to the six leading ladies, as a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Travis Barker's recent proposal to Kourtney, 42, was filmed for the show.

"Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal," the source said. "Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."

"It was a beautiful celebration," added the source. "Everyone is very happy for them."

When did they start filming?

Kim, 40, appeared to tease the start of production on the show in September when she posted a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Day 1."

A source also confirmed the news at the time, telling PEOPLE the family took several months off between the end of KUWTK and the beginning of the Hulu series.

"They have officially started filming for Hulu," the source said. "They all seem very excited about it."

Also in September, Khloé, 37, discussed how she missed filming KUWTK — specifically "being paid to be with" her family — while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

From the studio audience, Kris said she also missed the cameras documenting her family's daily lives, and Khloé chimed in to note that Kris had been "pushing to start filming" their next project for Hulu "ASAP."

"She missed it like crazy," Khloé said, to which Kris added, "I did. I said, 'We have to start filming. It's an emergency.' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something.'"

When will it premiere?

Though Kris initially said fans could expect something in 2021, Khloé gave an update on a potential release date during an October appearance on Ellen.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked when the new show might premiere, Khloé replied, "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February."

"That's fast!" said DeGeneres.

"Really fast!" the Good American founder agreed. "That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We're really excited."

What will it be about?

A source previously told PEOPLE the new show "will follow pretty much the same concept as KUWTK."

"It will be a combo of personal highs, family drama and business," the source said.

During a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine though, Kim teased that things won't be exactly the same.

The SKIMS mogul noted that the family retains editing rights and that the show will depict more of her professional life and law studies than fans have seen in the past.