The Kardashian Family Guide to the Perfect Proposal
From the correct number of roses (hint: it's a lot) to the ring designer, here's what we can learn from everyone who has popped the question to the Kardashian sisters over the years
Set a Romantic Scene
Roses, candles, a seaside sunset ... are you Keeping Up with all the requisite elements of an ultra-romantic proposal, à la Travis Barker?
The "All the Small Things" rocker opted for a grand gesture when he popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian on Oct. 17, during a weekend getaway at one of their favorite hotels, the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California.
Barker set up a veritable rose garden beside the sea, with the flowers arranged into an enormous heart and surrounded by candles. His proposal came less than one year after PEOPLE confirmed the longtime friends were dating in January.
Don't Skimp on the Flowers
One question we can't stop thinking about: what happened with all the flowers post-proposal? Do you think Kourtney left some of the roses by the stairs? Perhaps as a surprise — to let her new fiancé know she cares?
Keep Things Intimate
If the amount of rose petals used in a proposal is anything to predict the length of a marriage by, it seems like Kravis is already off to a much stronger start than Krumphries.
Kris Humphries, who proposed to Kim Kardashian in 2011 after six months of dating, opted for a more intimate, at-home affair, spelling out "Will You Marry Me?" in rose petals in the bedroom of her Beverly Hills home.
"I chose her bedroom, to ask her to marry me there, because to me, our love is simple and I don't want all the distractions and everything crazy going on," the former professional basketball player said on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
The pair's marriage — which was celebrated with a wedding that was the inverse of a quiet, at-home affair — famously lasted 72 days.
Go All Out with the Venue
Kanye West knocked it out of the park with his October 2013 proposal to Kim Kardashian, in which he rented out San Francisco's AT&T Park and got down on one knee in front of Kim's loved ones.
A notable lesson from the rapper: don't be afraid to switch up the stock "Will you marry me?" with something more *you* — which, in Kanye's case, translated to "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!" flashing on a jumbotron.
The pair, who share daughters North and Chicago as well as sons Saint and Psalm, went their separate ways in February 2021.
Don't Forget the Ring!
Less than three weeks after they first met in August 2009, Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian decided to get engaged in the spur of the moment — and they went on to tie the knot just nine days later, on Sept. 27.
Before the professional basketball player could get his hands on a ring — which the Good American founder was waiting for before informing her family about the proposal — the news made headlines.
Get Their BFFs Involved
A few days after his initial proposal — and this time, with ring in hand — Odom popped the question once again during a family dinner, much to the delight and surprise of Khloé's longtime BFF, Malika Haqq.
Don't Be Afraid to Talk It Through
This may be Kourt's first engagement, but it's not technically her first proposal. Longtime on-and-off love Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, actually popped the question at one point.
"I think I like asked her to marry me," Scott revealed to Kim and Khloé during a 2017 episode of KUWTK, adding that he even bought a Lorraine Schwartz ring for the big moment.
But the pair kept the news to themselves, and soon pretended like it had never happened.
"It was really weird. I don't think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that," he explained. "And we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again."
Secure a Spotlight-Stealing Sparkler
More is more when it comes to a Kardashian engagement ring. There are essentially two requirements: that the diamond be blinding, and that it be a custom Lorraine Schwartz piece.
The jeweler has crafted two rings for Kim in the past — a 20.5-carat diamond for Kris' proposal, as well as a 15-carat ring for Kanye's.
Keeping up with tradition, Barker proposed to Kourtney with a dazzling Schwartz sparkler, as well.