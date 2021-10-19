The Kardashian Family Guide to the Perfect Proposal

Roses, candles, a seaside sunset ... are you Keeping Up with all the requisite elements of an ultra-romantic proposal, à la Travis Barker?

The "All the Small Things" rocker opted for a grand gesture when he popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian on Oct. 17, during a weekend getaway at one of their favorite hotels, the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California.

Barker set up a veritable rose garden beside the sea, with the flowers arranged into an enormous heart and surrounded by candles. His proposal came less than one year after PEOPLE confirmed the longtime friends were dating in January.