Kardashian Family Thanks Fans for the Success of New Hulu Show's Premiere: 'Speechless'

"This is just the beginning of this new journey for us," Khloé Kardashian said

The Kardashian-Jenner family is letting longtime fans know just how much they appreciate their support.

Following last week's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, Variety reported that the all-new reality program had the biggest U.S. premiere in the streaming service's history. This accomplishment has moved the famous family to express their gratitude toward their devoted fanbase.

"Speechless. I am thankful beyond words to our incredible fans who have been with us through it ALL," Khloé Kardashian's celebratory Instagram post began.

"Becoming a part of the @disney and @hulu family was a dream come true for us, but it would not have been possible without your support and love," she continued. "This is just the beginning of this new journey for us, and we're grateful every single day to be able to share our lives with our fans… you are our family. Episode two airs tonight! ❤️."

Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story how she was "so grateful for you all for tuning in," adding a prayer hands emoji. Kylie Jenner, for her part, shared Khloé's screengrab of the article.

"We love y'all 🤯❤️💥," Kendall Jenner wrote while Kourtney Kardashian said, "We love you guys! Thank you to all who tuned in! ❤️🙏🏻."

As for Kris Jenner, the mom of six shared her appreciation for all who allowed the series to reach such heights.

"Wow!!!!!!!! Thank you SO much to all of you who tuned in last week for our premiere, and who have been a part of this journey with us for the last 15 years!!" she wrote. "Can't wait to show you all what we have coming up this season! Thank you to our @disney and @hulu family and the amazing teams who we work with day in and day out to make this all happen. We love you more than we can express!!!!"

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian From left: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Kardashians, which premiered on April 14, follows the family's daily lives from running businesses to parenting. It even provides a look into the highs and loves of their respective love lives.

Its arrival comes after they ended E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last June after 20 seasons. Comparing the new series to their former show, Kim, 41, told Variety last month: "My goal was that it was familiar and felt like home like, 'Oh, my God, they're back.' But updated or just a little bit more intimate."

Kourtney, in turn, added that the family was also "ready to move on to something else."