Kardashian Family Says Former Business Manager Angela Kukawski 'Will Be Greatly Missed'

“Angela was truly the best,” the Kardashian-Jenner family said in part in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Wednesday

The Kardashian-Jenner family is paying tribute to their former business manager, Angela Kukawski, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Los Angeles shortly before Christmas.

"Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible," the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Wednesday. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Kukawski was reported missing from her and boyfriend Jason Barker's Sherman Oaks, California, home on Dec. 22.

On Dec. 23, while officers were conducting a follow-up on the missing persons report in Simi Valley, they found Kukawski deceased inside of her car, which was parked on the street, the release stated.

Barker, 49, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked at the Van Nuys County Jail, according to the LAPD news release. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has since filed murder and torture charges against Barker, per Fox 11.

The LAPD news release stated that detectives believe Barker killed Kukawski inside of their home, placed her in her vehicle, and then transported the vehicle to Simi Valley.

According to Deadline, Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, California.

Variety reports that some of her famous clients she worked with over the course of her career include Kanye West, Offset, Nicki Minaj, and the Kardashians.

"We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski," Boulevard Management told PEOPLE in a statement. "Angie was well respected amongst her peers, and she was a kind, and wonderful person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."