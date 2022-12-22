Kardashian Family Helps Bring Christmas Cheer to Los Angeles Nonprofit

The Kardashian family is giving back to those in need this holiday season.

Kris Jenner teamed up with daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian to plan a special treat for the women and children of Alexandria House. Founded in 1996, the nonprofit organization is a transitional residence that provides shelter, childcare, counseling and job readiness to homeless women.

"Even though many people are celebrating the holiday with family and friends, these days can be very challenging for those dealing with very difficult life challenges, including being without a place to live," Judy Vaughan, founding director of Alexandria House, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Thank you so much to the Kardashians and their team for bringing so much love, joy and unexpected generosity to the women and children that we serve."

Earlier in the week, Jenner, 67, and her daughters arranged for Christmas lights to be installed on the exterior of the two Alexandria House homes, courtesy of Christian Smith Lighting. The company made a six-figure cash donation.

The famous trio treated the Alexandria House women to a morning of pampering. Their hair and makeup services provided by Glam Squad.

From there, the women and their children got to participate in mini portrait photo sessions with photographers Larissa Block and Diana Henderson.

Kim, 42, and Khloé, 38, were later joined by their daughters North West, 9, and True Thompson, 4, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, and their staff to visit Alexandria House.

The group were able to tour the two residential homes. They then met with the Alexandria House team as well as the women and children in the nonprofit's transitional program.

The family also met with women involved in Alexandria House's Start Up Sisterhood program, during which they learned about the businesses the participants have started following their departure from the transitional living facility.

Before arranging a healthy holiday dinner provided by Beyond Meat, the Kardashians surprised all of the Alexandria House families with gifts valued at more than $5,000, including Google Chrome Laptops, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Lego sets, Burger King gift cards, Skims, Kylie Skin and Cosmetics, Good American gift cards and Children's Place pajamas.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has made charitable endeavors a priority over the years. For Kim, in particular, it's been very important for her to champion the fight for criminal justice reform. This issue has pushed her to pursue a career in law.



