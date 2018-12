Though PEOPLE first confirmed the news of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s baby on the way in September 2017, she didn’t publicly address it until after she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote to fans on Instagram. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”