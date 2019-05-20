Khloé Reveals Whether She'd Tie the Knot Again, and More of the Kardashians' Most Revealing Confessions About Marriage

See where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars stand when it comes to marriage, from Kylie's plan to become a wife "soon" to why Kourtney refused to say "I do" to Scott

More
By
Lydia Price
May 20, 2019 01:59 PM
<p>&#8220;Yes,&#8221; <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kuwtk-khloe-kardashian/id1366418855?i=1000438862054">Kardashian told <em>Divorce Sucks</em> podcast host Laura Wasser</a> when asked if she&#8217;d ever consider walking down the aisle again after her failed marriage with Lamar Odom. &#8220;As f&#8212;ed up and s&#8212;-y as it all feels when you&#8217;re going through [divorce], I&#8217;ve learned from my first ex-husband that it&#8217;s going be okay &hellip; Lamar was so hard for me because that was the first time I really had my heart broken and I put my all into that marriage. And I think that me knowing that I can survive that &hellip; I would rather have experienced those moments that I had of greatness and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever. Life is about love, and breaking up, and then you&#8217;ll find someone again once you heal.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Khloé on Being Open to Marrying Again

“Yes,” Kardashian told Divorce Sucks podcast host Laura Wasser when asked if she’d ever consider walking down the aisle again after her failed marriage with Lamar Odom. “As f—ed up and s—-y as it all feels when you’re going through [divorce], I’ve learned from my first ex-husband that it’s going be okay … Lamar was so hard for me because that was the first time I really had my heart broken and I put my all into that marriage. And I think that me knowing that I can survive that … I would rather have experienced those moments that I had of greatness and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever. Life is about love, and breaking up, and then you’ll find someone again once you heal.”

Marion Curtis/REX/Shutterstock
<p>During her visit to <em>Divorce Sucks</em>, Kardashian <a href="https://people.com/tv/khloe-kardashian-explains-pausing-divorce-lamar-odom/">opened up about staying by her then-estranged husband&rsquo;s side</a> after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. &#8220;He OD&#8217;ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still &mdash; it was on the judge&rsquo;s desk,&#8221; she explained. &#8220;It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened &hellip; And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons, but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;I remember he woke up and the first thing he said was, &#8216;Hey, babe,'&#8221; she added. &#8220;I was like, &#8216;Oh God. What year does he think this is?&#8217; I remember I was like, &#8216;Oh, no. What did I do?!&rsquo; Because I was like, &#8216;Does he know?&#8217; And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might&#8217;ve put him back into a coma. I don&rsquo;t know, he probably was terrified.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Khloé on Delaying Her Divorce with Lamar After His Overdose

During her visit to Divorce Sucks, Kardashian opened up about staying by her then-estranged husband’s side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. “He OD’ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still — it was on the judge’s desk,” she explained. “It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened … And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons, but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again.”

“I remember he woke up and the first thing he said was, ‘Hey, babe,'” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh God. What year does he think this is?’ I remember I was like, ‘Oh, no. What did I do?!’ Because I was like, ‘Does he know?’ And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might’ve put him back into a coma. I don’t know, he probably was terrified.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>&#8220;Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,&#8221; the model <a href="https://people.com/tv/kendall-jenner-ben-simmons-relationship-possibilities-marriage/">told <em>Vogue</em> Australia</a> when asked if she has plans to pick out an engagement ring.</p> <p>&#8220;I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention from their relationships] and it&#8217;s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,&#8221; she added about why she stays mum about her romance with the basketball player. &#8220;Also I&#8217;m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren&#8217;t always super-certain and I don&#8217;t want to bring too much attention to something if you don&rsquo;t really know long term [what it&#8217;s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world&#8217;s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Kendall on Her Private Relationship with Ben Simmons & 'Maybe' Marrying in the Future

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” the model told Vogue Australia when asked if she has plans to pick out an engagement ring.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention from their relationships] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she added about why she stays mum about her romance with the basketball player. “Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.”

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>&#8220;I just thought, &#8216;Holy s&#8212;, I&#8217;m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,'&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/kim-kardashian-knew-marriage-kris-humphries-fail-honeymoon/">Kardashian said on <em>Watch What Happens Live</em></a> about the mindset she was in prior to her 72-day marriage to the basketball player. &#8220;I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they&#8217;re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Kim on Why She Rushed to Marry Kris Humphries

“I just thought, ‘Holy s—, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,'” Kardashian said on Watch What Happens Live about the mindset she was in prior to her 72-day marriage to the basketball player. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage
<p>&#8220;Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-kris-humphries-wedding-remembering-their-short-marriage/">Kardashian said on the <em>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</em> 10-year anniversary special</a>. &#8220;After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, &#8216;Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.&#8217; He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that&#8217;s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, &#8216;Oh, my God, why didn&#8217;t I do this sooner?&#8217; Like, this is what real life is like &mdash; love and fun and real support.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Kim on How Her Breakup with Kris Led her to Kanye West

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted,” Kardashian said on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special. “After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

SplashNews.com
<p>After months of putting engagement rumors into overdrive by referring to boyfriend Travis Scott as her &#8220;husband&#8221; on social media, Jenner assured fans that she&#8217;ll alert them when a wedding really is imminent. &#8220;I&#8217;ll let everybody know,&#8221; <a href="http://www.papermag.com/kylie-jenner-transformation-2629088275.html?rebelltitem=2#rebelltitem2">she told <em>Paper</em> magazine</a>.</p> <p>Two months before Jenner&#8217;s promise,<a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/travis-scott-rap-superstar-cover-story-767906/"> Scott told <em>Rolling Stone</em></a> that he believed they would officially become husband and wife in the near future. &#8220;We&#8217;ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up &mdash; I gotta propose in a fire way,&#8221; he said.</p>
pinterest
Kylie on Her Plan to Tell Fans When She Marries

After months of putting engagement rumors into overdrive by referring to boyfriend Travis Scott as her “husband” on social media, Jenner assured fans that she’ll alert them when a wedding really is imminent. “I’ll let everybody know,” she told Paper magazine.

Two months before Jenner’s promise, Scott told Rolling Stone that he believed they would officially become husband and wife in the near future. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” he said.

<p>&#8220;First of all, I have realized that I have major commitment problems during this pregnancy,&#8221; Kardashian, who was expecting daughter Penelope with Disick at the time, said on<em> Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> in 2012. &#8220;I&#8217;m really claustrophobic, and all my issues &mdash; and I have a lot of them &mdash; they all stem from this thing. I can&#8217;t commit to anything &#8230; but I love Scott, and he is my partner. We are committed to each other, we are together, we have a great partnership.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Kourtney on Why She Didn't Want to Marry Then-Boyfriend Scott Disick

“First of all, I have realized that I have major commitment problems during this pregnancy,” Kardashian, who was expecting daughter Penelope with Disick at the time, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2012. “I’m really claustrophobic, and all my issues — and I have a lot of them — they all stem from this thing. I can’t commit to anything … but I love Scott, and he is my partner. We are committed to each other, we are together, we have a great partnership.”

David Becker/WireImage
<p>&#8220;I don&#8217;t think I could handle more than [four children]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it&#8217;s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,&#8221; <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a19379177/kim-kardashian-west-elle-april-cover/">the star told <em>Elle</em> in 2018</a>.</p>
pinterest
Kim on Making Sure She Gives Kanye Attention

“I don’t think I could handle more than [four children]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” the star told Elle in 2018.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Marion Curtis/REX/Shutterstock

Khloé on Being Open to Marrying Again

“Yes,” Kardashian told Divorce Sucks podcast host Laura Wasser when asked if she’d ever consider walking down the aisle again after her failed marriage with Lamar Odom. “As f—ed up and s—-y as it all feels when you’re going through [divorce], I’ve learned from my first ex-husband that it’s going be okay … Lamar was so hard for me because that was the first time I really had my heart broken and I put my all into that marriage. And I think that me knowing that I can survive that … I would rather have experienced those moments that I had of greatness and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever. Life is about love, and breaking up, and then you’ll find someone again once you heal.”

2 of 8 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Khloé on Delaying Her Divorce with Lamar After His Overdose

During her visit to Divorce Sucks, Kardashian opened up about staying by her then-estranged husband’s side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. “He OD’ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still — it was on the judge’s desk,” she explained. “It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened … And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons, but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again.”

“I remember he woke up and the first thing he said was, ‘Hey, babe,'” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh God. What year does he think this is?’ I remember I was like, ‘Oh, no. What did I do?!’ Because I was like, ‘Does he know?’ And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might’ve put him back into a coma. I don’t know, he probably was terrified.”

3 of 8 James Devaney/GC Images

Kendall on Her Private Relationship with Ben Simmons & 'Maybe' Marrying in the Future

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” the model told Vogue Australia when asked if she has plans to pick out an engagement ring.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention from their relationships] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she added about why she stays mum about her romance with the basketball player. “Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.”

4 of 8 Denise Truscello/WireImage

Kim on Why She Rushed to Marry Kris Humphries

“I just thought, ‘Holy s—, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,'” Kardashian said on Watch What Happens Live about the mindset she was in prior to her 72-day marriage to the basketball player. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

5 of 8 SplashNews.com

Kim on How Her Breakup with Kris Led her to Kanye West

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted,” Kardashian said on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special. “After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

6 of 8

Kylie on Her Plan to Tell Fans When She Marries

After months of putting engagement rumors into overdrive by referring to boyfriend Travis Scott as her “husband” on social media, Jenner assured fans that she’ll alert them when a wedding really is imminent. “I’ll let everybody know,” she told Paper magazine.

Two months before Jenner’s promise, Scott told Rolling Stone that he believed they would officially become husband and wife in the near future. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” he said.

7 of 8 David Becker/WireImage

Kourtney on Why She Didn't Want to Marry Then-Boyfriend Scott Disick

“First of all, I have realized that I have major commitment problems during this pregnancy,” Kardashian, who was expecting daughter Penelope with Disick at the time, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2012. “I’m really claustrophobic, and all my issues — and I have a lot of them — they all stem from this thing. I can’t commit to anything … but I love Scott, and he is my partner. We are committed to each other, we are together, we have a great partnership.”

8 of 8 Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kim on Making Sure She Gives Kanye Attention

“I don’t think I could handle more than [four children]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” the star told Elle in 2018.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.