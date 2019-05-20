Khloé Reveals Whether She'd Tie the Knot Again, and More of the Kardashians' Most Revealing Confessions About Marriage

During her visit to Divorce Sucks, Kardashian opened up about staying by her then-estranged husband’s side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. “He OD’ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still — it was on the judge’s desk,” she explained. “It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened … And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons, but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again.”

“I remember he woke up and the first thing he said was, ‘Hey, babe,'” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh God. What year does he think this is?’ I remember I was like, ‘Oh, no. What did I do?!’ Because I was like, ‘Does he know?’ And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might’ve put him back into a coma. I don’t know, he probably was terrified.”