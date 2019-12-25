Khloé Kardashian's Ex, Tristan Thompson, Attends Kardashian Christmas Party

The Christmas spirit brings everyone together — including Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The annual Kardashian’s lavish Christmas Eve party — this year hosted by Kourtney at her home — drew the entire reality show family, including some of the most famous of the family’s exes.

While the two weren’t pictured in any photos together, it was clear that Khloé, 35 and the NBA player Thompson, 28, both attended the holiday soiree.

Both stars shared photos of themselves from the star-studded event Tuesday to their Instagram Stories.

Thompson reposted an Instagram Story of a portrait he took while at the holiday party — the bottom of the photo reads “Portraits of the Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Celebration by The Collective You.”

In the photo, the Cleveland Cavaliers player looks dapper while posing in a dark suit with a white undershirt and bracelets.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson

His appearance at the Kardashian get-together comes one day after he was in Cleveland for a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

RELATED: A Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Rollercoaster Romance

Meanwhile, Khloé posted multiple photos and videos to her Instagram throughout the night.

In one clip, the reality star showed off her singing skills with sister Kim Kardashian West and half-sister Kylie Jenner as chart-topping artist Sia performed at the party.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The mom of one looked sexy and chic for the holiday bash in a one-strapped gold sequined dress, with her blonde hair styled in a short bob.

RELATED: Every Piece of Over-the-Top Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decor Through the Years

Khloé and Thompson split after news broke in February that the basketball player had hooked up with 22-year-old Jordyn Woods, a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, though they continue to co-parent their 20-month-old daughter True.

Thompson has never publicly addressed the scandal, but according to Woods, he kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She has adamantly denied that they had sex, and even took a lie detector test on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

Sources have told PEOPLE Khloé and Thompson were already on the rocks at the time, considering he also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl.

While the exes are healthily co-parenting their daughter, a source told PEOPLE in early December that they haven’t rekindled their romantic relationship.

“Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé,” the source said. “She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

“Who knows what will happen in the future though,” the source added. “Right now she is focused on just getting along with him so they can have the best family time together with True.”