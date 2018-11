Kourtney Kardashian got fans in the festive spirit on Christmas Eve 2015 with a very merry throwback photo of the famous family decked out in their holiday finest.

It’s all about the girls in this 2008 snapshot, in which Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Kris and Kourtney stood out in dramatic shades of red, while Caitlyn (then Bruce) and Rob kept it simple in classic black suits. “We have a lot of traditions in our family, but I think our family Christmas card tradition is one of my favorites,” Kim wrote at the time.