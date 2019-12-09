10 Major Kardashian Moments of 2019, from Kim's Legal Aspirations to the Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kim Kardashian West, 39, revealed in April that she’s studying to become a lawyer and had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022. Though she doesn’t have a college degree, California offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kim passes the “baby bar,” she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

A source told PEOPLE that the reality star, who is making prison reform her main focus and spoke at the White House in June, “realizes that some people are laughing at her, but she really doesn’t care. She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think.”