10 Major Kardashian Moments of 2019, from Kim's Legal Aspirations to the Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kim's surprising new focus
Kim Kardashian West, 39, revealed in April that she’s studying to become a lawyer and had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022. Though she doesn’t have a college degree, California offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kim passes the “baby bar,” she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.
A source told PEOPLE that the reality star, who is making prison reform her main focus and spoke at the White House in June, “realizes that some people are laughing at her, but she really doesn’t care. She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think.”
Kylie's ever-growing fortune
Thanks to her booming beauty business, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, 22, was officially was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in its annual Billionaires ranking in March. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told the magazine. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”
In November, she announced that she had sold 51 percent of the company for $600 million to beauty conglomerate Coty, though she and her team continue to lead all creative efforts of product development and communication initiatives.
Tristan Thompson's second cheating scandal
In February, reports surfaced that Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson had hooked up with Kylie’s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods, 22, shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty after a long night of drinking. Though she denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Kylie and Khloé, 35, that she had been at his house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.
Khloé and Thompson, who were already on the rocks (he also allegedly cheated on her in 2018), ended up splitting for good, though they continue to co-parent their 20-month-old daughter True.
The bestie breakup no one saw coming
Khloé and Thompson’s split wasn’t the only fallout from the cheating scandal: Woods had to move out of Kylie’s house as their friendship fell apart. The former besties, once inseparable, are mostly estranged these days. In July, Kylie finally unfollowed Woods on Instagram.
“Kylie has her circle of friends now that she is happy with,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away.”
Sofia Richie's new role
After Kylie cut ties with Woods, she rekindled her friendship with Sofia Richie, Scott Disick‘s girlfriend. Though Richie, 21, went through a rough patch with the famous family after she started dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex in 2017, they have since warmed up to the relationship.
“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” a source told PEOPLE this summer after Richie joined Kylie on a group trip to Turks and Caicos. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”
Kimye's blossoming family
In May, Kim and Kanye West, 42, welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate. The two are also parents to daughter Chicago, 2 next month, North, 6, and son Saint, 4. Later that month, the couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary with a private vow renewal ceremony attended by their family.
The couple also purchased property in Wyoming this year, and in the September cover story for Vogue Arabia, Kim said that 10 years from now, she sees her family living a much more low-key life: “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer. I would probably do it from there and fly into D.C., N.Y., and L.A.”
Kourtney's milestone birthday
On April 18, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the big 4-0 with a lavish, star-studded party at home. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the mother of three was “excited about turning 40 and what’s to come.” And, after years of ups and downs, she and her ex Disick had managed to put their drama “behind them,” the source added.
“She’s been through a lot, personally, over the last decade and feels she’s come out stronger and happier,” said the source. “She feels great about many things that she has accomplished so far. She’s very excited about [her lifestyle website] Poosh. She has a small team that helps out, but she’s putting in many hours making sure her site is fun, educational and features brands that she loves.”
Rob's reemergence
Rob Kardashian, 32, has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the spotlight. But in June, he revealed on Twitter that he was back in the gym, and a few months later, he showed off his slimmed-down figure while celebrating Halloween with his family.
Much to everyone’s surprise, he also decided to attend sister Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween/birthday bash, marking his first public appearance in about a year, which Kendall, 24, called the “best bday present ever.”
Kylie's newly single status
PEOPLE confirmed in October that Kylie and Travis Scott, 28, had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Kylie publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”
The two have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter, even celebrating Thanksgiving with her family. “Kylie and Travis are good,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”
PEOPLE also confirmed in November that Kylie had been “hanging out” with rapper Drake, 33. (A rep for Kylie denied this, and Drake’s rep had no comment.)
Caitlyn's reality TV return
In November, it was announced that Caitlyn Jenner had joined the season 19 cast of the British reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, her first reality TV venture since her E! docuseries, I Am Cait, ended in 2016. On the show, which is filmed in Australia, contestants compete in challenges in the hopes of donating their winnings to a charity of their choice.
On the show, Caitlyn, 70, made headlines while discussing everything from her transition to her relationship with Khloé to her daughter Kylie’s staggering security costs.