Yes, the Kardashian-Jenner Crew Had Awkward Teen Phases, too: See the Pics

Kim and Kourtney were obviously on trend when they sported thin brows like the rest of us back in the ’90s.
Khloé passed on her love of animal print to baby sister Kendall; the two wore adorable matching leopard-print hats in this super-cute throwback.
This photo is proof that teenage Kim was way ahead of the oversized barrette trend that’s been on the rise this year.
The youngest Jenner, Kylie, tried out front bangs and showed them off in this playful selfie.
The Kardashian-Jenner family put on their best knee-high boots and hoop earrings (were we ever so young?) to celebrate the website launch of their store Dash in Calabasas, California, back in the day.
At 11, Kim had a bob and baby hairs that sat along her hairline, before she lasered them off years later.
Back when Jordyn Woods and Kylie were still BFFs, the two ex-friends would coordinate matching outfits. Here, Woods wore all black and a bold red lip to match Kylie’s jet-black monochrome look.
Rob went through a buzz cut, bleach-blond phase while Kylie rocked a sparkly tiara fit for the lipkit queen she was destined to be.
The Kardashian kids perfected their non-smiling poses way back in the 2000s, minus sweet Kenny who has always done her own thing.
Kim, then 12, was the epitome of cool and, based on her attitude in this photo, she knew it, too.
Kim also went through a front-bang phase while Rob kept his buzz cut during his track and field days.
Long hair, black choker and dark red lips? Kiki in 1992 had the whole teenage-angst look down.
Pre-teens Kourt and Kim smiled next to Caitlyn Jenner, then known as Bruce, on the set of Jenner’s Stair Climber Plus infomercial.
The Jenner sisters posed in paper hats from Johnny Rockets way before they wore $6,000 black feather Alexander Wang headbands that came straight off the New York Fashion Week runway.
The Kardashian-Jenner gang put on their best leather jacket and dark denim looks for this throwback family glamour shot.