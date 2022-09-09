'Karate Kid' Bad Guy Sean Kanan on His Return — and Reinvention — in Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai'

Ever since Sean Kanan watched the first season of Cobra Kai in 2018, the Karate Kid Part III star was hoping his phone would ring with an offer to join the Netflix spin-off. Last summer, that call finally came. Kanan just had one crucial request before signing on.

Going into filming for Cobra Kai's fifth season (out now), the martial artist and actor had no interest in playing a quintessential, one-dimensional bully and knew it was imperative that his character Mike Barnes be fleshed out for his return.

Kanan got his wish. Show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg brought Barnes into the fold with depth and purpose while incorporating some ideas from the 55-year-old Emmy winner.

Chatting with PEOPLE, Kanan reflects on the thrill of landing his first major Hollywood role back in 1989 — followed by the crane kick to the face of less-than-stellar reception, including from franchise star Ralph Macchio, for Karate Kid Part III. He also details a frightening on-set stunt accident, clears up rumors about his relationship with Macchio and shares his favorite memory of beloved costar Pat Morita.

Everett Collection

PEOPLE: Karate Kid Part III did not go over well with fans, and Ralph has said he was disappointed in how it turned out. How do you feel about the film?

Sean Kanan: Well, you have to understand that for me, it was such a monumental event that really changed the trajectory of my career and my life. For me, it was an amazing experience. It was a lot of different emotions. I was almost critically injured while filming. So that film holds a lot of importance for me on a lot of different levels.

I understand why there was a lot of criticism of the film. A lot of people feel that the third one should have been the second one. There were a lot of production issues that created havoc. I don't hold any judgment against anybody who says it was their least favorite, especially Ralph.

You mentioned being badly hurt by taking so many stunt falls. That was also a rumor I heard that you allegedly backed Ralph into a corner during your audition. Also true?

[Laughs] Yes and yes. My martial arts sensei, Fumio Demura, who was Pat Morita's stunt double, knew that I wanted to be an actor. He told me to audition for Part III. So, I showed up at the studio and there were like 2,000 people in line, waiting to be seen by director John Avildsen. As he was making his way up this line, he walked by and we locked eyes. He sent me inside the sound stage — and there's Ralph. The bell rang for quiet on set. I went into a karate stance and started aggressively moving Ralph towards the corner, and he started yelling, "Call him off!" [Laughs] And then he kind of cracked this smile. I was called in a week later and met with Karate Kid creator Robert Mark Kamen, who is also a black belt. He put me through some martial arts moves. He went into a room with John and production executive Sheldon Schrager. A couple of minutes later, Sheldon came out, and he said, "You got the job. Go to wardrobe." There was no negotiation, it was like, "This is what you're getting paid. Go."

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

How does it feel returning to the franchise and this character? Fans were clamoring for Mike after Thomas Ian Griffith reprised Terry Silver. Did you know the call was coming?

I started thinking about it as soon as I found out the show was happening! And it was a long wait to season 5. And you know, waiting — there were moments when it was very frustrating, when I thought, "Maybe they're never going to call." Then last June, Josh and John called and said, "Okay. We're ready to do this." I was on cloud nine. It was so gracious of them to have a creative meeting. They asked my ideas and I said, "Look, I am now 34 years older and a more evolved human being, certainly a more evolved actor. So, I want to make sure I'm not playing this guy as a one-dimensional bad guy like he was in the film," which is what John Avildsen wanted then. I really was hoping that wasn't what I was coming back for, which they assured me wasn't the case. And I also wanted some humor infused into the role because the show is so funny. They agreed.

I love that Netflix only released a production still of Mike and did not include him in the trailers. Fans know nothing about his return. What's the anticipation like for you?

I'll be honest with you: I live in an area of L.A. where I'm literally surrounded by Cobra Kai billboards, and I would be lying if I said it wouldn't be a kick to see myself on one of those billboards. But my wife — who's a bright lady — said, "You don't get it. Nobody is going to have any idea what you're going to do in the show. And they put out this photo that looks like you're angry and ready for a fight, but that's not indicative of all you're going to do. Cool your jets." [Laughs]

Journalists who have seen all of season 5 have had a really positive response, but the biggest positive response that I've had — the one that to me really matters in addition to the creators — is Ralph, who texted me last week how much he loved how the season turned out.

Everett Collection

Lastly, do you have a favorite Pat Morita memory you wouldn't mind sharing?

I grew up watching Happy Days, so to me, he was Arnold. Pat was very kind, and he was very funny. I wouldn't say I got to know him well, but he was very warm to me. I have a great picture of me and Pat, and he's making a funny Pat face and, in the back, you can see sensei Fumio Demura dressed exactly like Pat as his double, just walking out of the frame. It's a really cool, weird photo. It was a really beautiful, cinematic moment watching him transform because he's not like Mr. Miyagi at all. And that's what makes it such a brilliant performance. He should have won the Oscar.

All five seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.