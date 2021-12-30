See Every Actor from The Karate Kid Who Reprises Their Role on Cobra Kai

Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso from The Karate Kid trilogy in the Cobra Kai series.

In The Karate Kid films, Daniel is a bullied high school student whose life changes when he's taught self-defense skills and valuable life lessons by wise karate sensei Mr. Miyagi. He applies what he's learned to protect himself, in addition to beat opponents who challenged him in competition.

In Cobra Kai, everything seems to be going well for Daniel: He's the owner of LaRusso Auto Group, successful, and married. But all is not as it seems.

Set 35 years after the first Karate Kid, Daniel's karate rivalry with longtime-opponent Johnny Lawrence is reignited.

Since The Karate Kid original films, Macchio has appeared in titles such as Crossroads, My Cousin Vinny, The Deuce, and Ugly Betty.