See Every Actor from The Karate Kid Who Reprises Their Role on Cobra Kai
Between Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, here's every actor from The Karate Kid franchise who reprises their role on Cobra Kai – more than 35 years later.
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso from The Karate Kid trilogy in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, Daniel is a bullied high school student whose life changes when he's taught self-defense skills and valuable life lessons by wise karate sensei Mr. Miyagi. He applies what he's learned to protect himself, in addition to beat opponents who challenged him in competition.
In Cobra Kai, everything seems to be going well for Daniel: He's the owner of LaRusso Auto Group, successful, and married. But all is not as it seems.
Set 35 years after the first Karate Kid, Daniel's karate rivalry with longtime-opponent Johnny Lawrence is reignited.
Since The Karate Kid original films, Macchio has appeared in titles such as Crossroads, My Cousin Vinny, The Deuce, and Ugly Betty.
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
William Zabka reprises his role as Johnny Lawrence from The Karate Kid trilogy in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, Johnny is the problematic rich kid who bullies Daniel. Due to seriously intense training, he's the top student at the Cobra Kai Dojo.
Johnny is infamously known for his illegal move when he is told to "sweep the leg" of Daniel during the All Valley Karate Championship.
In Cobra Kai, grown-up Johnny is explored as he experiences adulthood. Although he's matured, married, and has a son, the competition with Daniel is revived when Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai studio.
Since The Karate Kid original films, Zabka has appeared in titles such as How I Met Your Mother and Hot Tub Time Machine.
Martin Kove as John Kreese
Martin Kove reprises his role as John Kreese from The Karate Kid trilogy in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, John is a Vietnam war veteran and the no-nonsense sensei at the Cobra Kai Dojo. He encourages bullies, and is notoriously known for his line "no mercy." John trained Johnny and feuded with Daniel's sensei, Mr. Miyagi.
In Cobra Kai, John moves back to the valley and hopes to make amends with Johnny after their feud in The Karate Kid. He also acquires the Cobra Kai Dojo from Johnny and becomes head sensei to an entire generation of new karate kids.
Since The Karate Kid original films, Kove has appeared in a variety of titles such as The Extendables and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Randee Heller as Lucille LaRusso
Randee Heller reprises her role as Lucille LaRusso from The Karate Kid trilogy in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, Lucille is Daniel's supportive, widowed mother. Lucille's new job is reason they moved cross country to California, but Daniel struggles in their new home.
In Cobra Kai, Lucille has a cameo in episode eight of season 1 during a dinner with Daniel's family. She appears again in season 2, where she's seen reminiscing about her late husband alongside Daniel. She also appears in season 4.
Since The Karate Kid original films, Heller has appeared in a variety of titles such as Who's the Boss, Fired Up, and Mad Men.
Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver
Thomas Ian Griffith reprises his role as Terry Silver from The Karate Kid trilogy in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, Terry is the original owner of the Cobra Kai Dojo. He's friends with fellow antagonist John Kreese, whom he works alongside to seek revenge against Daniel in The Karate Kid III.
In Cobra Kai, Terry's ominous and ruthless character is making a comeback. Whether his villainous presence and alliance with Kreese remains the same is to be determined when he returns to the Valley in Cobra Kai season 4.
Since the original Karate Kid films, Griffith has appeared in a variety of titles such as Hollow Point and John Carpenter's Vampires.
Elisabeth Shue as Ali Mills Schwarber
Elisabeth Shue reprises her role as Ali ("with an 'i'") Mills Schwarber from The Karate Kid in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, Ali is the love interest of both Johnny and Daniel. After ending things with Johnny, she takes an immediate liking to Daniel – fueling a rivalry between the two boys.
In Cobra Kai, Ali is a Denver-based pediatric surgeon who's married to an oncologist named Gregory Schwarber. She reunites with her childhood sweethearts in hopes of bringing them together.
Since The Karate Kid original films, Shue has appeared in a variety of titles such as Adventures in Babysitting and Leaving Las Vegas.
Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko
Tamlyn Tomita reprises her role as Kumiko from The Karate Kid in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, Kumiko is an aspiring Okinawan dancer. She's also the niece of Mr. Miyagi's girlfriend, and the second love interest of Daniel.
In Cobra Kai, Kumiko reunites with Daniel when he journeys back to the village in Japan where they first met – which has now been transformed into a Westernized shopping mall.
Since The Karate Kid original films, Tomita has appeared in a variety of titles such as The Joy Luck Club, Berlin Station, and The Good Doctor.
Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi
Yuji Okumoto reprises his role as Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid films, Chozen is the nephew of Sato and a rival of Daniel. Remember when Daniel gave him the choice to "live or die?" Remember the drum technique? (An intense, yet iconic scene!)
In Cobra Kai, Chozen reunites with Daniel in Okinawa. After decades since his defeat in The Karate Kid II, he's taken the time to reflect on his loss – and uncover the true meaning of martial arts.
Since The Karate Kid original films, Okumoto has appeared in a variety of titles such as Nemesis, Pearl Harbor, Contact, and The Truman Show.
Rob Garrison, Ron Thomas, and Tony O'Dell as Tommy, Bobby, and Jimmy
The late Rob Garrison (pictured here), Ron Thomas, and Tony O'Dell reprise their roles as Tommy, Bobby, and Jimmy, respectively, from The Karate Kid in the Cobra Kai series.
In The Karate Kid, the trio are students at the Cobra Kai Dojo and friends of Johnny. Tommy is the most vocla, and known for his sarcasm. Bobby is the second strongest, and most compassionate. Jimmy is the quietest and the only brown belt in the gang.
In Cobra Kai, Tommy is surrounded by Bobby and Jimmy during his final days. The show honored the late actor after his passing with a tribute that read, "Cobra Kai never dies."
Since The Karate Kid original films, Garrison has appeared in a variety of titles such as St. Elsewhere, MacGyver, and Kung Fu: The Legend Continues.
Thomas has appeared in The Big Bet; and O'Dell has appeared in Head of the Class, The George Lopez Show, and K.C. Undercover.