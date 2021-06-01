Queer Eye's culture expert on how anyone can follow their passions with the right help — and how he's loving himself "a little louder" these days

How Karamo Followed His Passion — and How You Can Do the Same: 'We Have to Practice Self-Esteem'

Looking to turn your passion into a career? Karamo and his new $250,000 grant program competition, the Passion Fund, can help.

Together with his fellow judges, Li Jin, Grace Beverley, Linktree CEO Alex Zaccaria and Square CMO Lauren Weinberg, the Queer Eye star will be giving away a quarter million dollars to anyone passionate enough about their chosen life path, and that really means anyone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is for everyone — this is for activists, this is for entrepreneurs," Karamo, 40, tells PEOPLE. "This is for that mom who is in the middle of Oklahoma right now who has a dream that she just wants to get started, or the young trans man that's just getting out of college and is like, 'Hey, I want the opportunity to go after my passion.'"

With individual prizes ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, applicants are invited to share their creativity, adaptability and personality for a chance at the life-changing career opportunity — even those who may not believe in themselves fully just yet.

"The thing is that when it comes to self-esteem, people forget that we have to practice our self-esteem," Karamo says. "Self-esteem is not something that is magically going to come to us and one day we're just going to wake up and believe that we deserve the world and that we deserve everything that we know in our hearts we should be getting: the love, the compassion, the opportunities. You have to practice on yourself."

So what would the Real World alum have done if he had something like the Passion Fund to stimulate his success before his foray into television?

"I would have put it towards my education, I would have put it towards supplies, because there was so much content," says Karamo. "I was recording myself and I needed a new camera. I needed a light set. I would have put it all back in, which is what these individuals who we're going to donate this money to are going to be hopefully doing."

Potential applicants should take Karamo's advice, since it's no secret his hard work paid off. He's currently about halfway done with production of Queer Eye's sixth season in Texas, which was temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

"The heroes this year, I've got to be real with you — I think they're some of the best work we've ever done because of the political climate, because of where we are with the pandemic," he teases. "We are really going deep and we're not shying away from conversations about the things that have been happening in the world while also still having fun."

And these days, Karamo is choosing to practice self-love after ending his engagement to Ian Jordan last year.

"Right now, it's been very important to really love myself a little bit louder by making sure when I walk into spaces, I say, 'This is the support I need,' because support to me is one of my love languages and lets me know I'm not alone. A lot of us need that," he says. "It's part of why the Passion Fund is so important, because so many people feel like if they're going after their passions, they're going after their dreams, that they're alone. So it feels nice to have people support me."

Luckily, for anyone interested in changing their life for the better, Karamo and the Passion Fund can be of service.