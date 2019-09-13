Karamo Brown Strips Down in Naked Instagram Ahead of Dancing with the Stars Debut

Before Karamo Brown puts on his dancing shoes, he’s taking off the rest of his clothes!

On Friday, the 38-year-old Queer Eye star — who will be competing on the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars — shared a revealing photo of himself to Instagram, shot while on vacation in Hawaii with his fiancé, Ian Jordan.

In the pic, Brown can be seen standing totally nude on a balcony, looking at a picturesque sunrise.

“Good morning to my last day in paradise,” Brown wrote, tagging Jordan, whom he said snapped the photo.

Brown’s Queer Eye costars were quick to comment.

“OH SHE WOKE PARCHED😝” wrote Tan France.

“Oh s— gurl you know I’m here for this content!!!!” Jonathan Van Ness added. “Yossssss.”

Brown will be one of of 12 celebrities on DWTS‘ 28th season, which kicks off Monday.

Other stars include country singer Lauren Alaina, model Christie Brinkley, Fifth Harmony songstress Ally Brooke, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Office alum Kate Flannery, former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, Nickelodeon’s Kel Mitchell, NBA forward Lamar Odom, President Donald Trump‘s controversial former White House Press secretary Sean Spicer, Dawson‘s Creek star James Van Der Beek and former Supremes singer Mary Wilson.

Casting was announced back in August, with some —including the show’s host Tom Bergeron — slamming the long-running ABC show for casting Spicer, who was widely disgraced after he used the White House press podium to lie to and attack journalists during his tenure. (He resigned in 2017 after months of tension with the president.)

Despite the outrage, Brown said he was looking forward to having “respectful conversations” with Spicer.

After catching heat for his response, Brown took a step back from social media. His Twitter account remains deactivated.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.