"I asked McCoy to send me one, as I've loved manatees since I was a little girl... Then today, my boy answered my request," Kara Keough Bosworth wrote

Kara Keough Bosworth Finally Meets a Manatee After She Says She 'Asked' Late Son McCoy to Send Her One

Kara Keough Bosworth's wish to see a wild manatee was granted this week — and she's crediting her late son McCoy for the sighting.

"I've lived in 2011 and I've never seen a manatee in the wild," Kara wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday. "Yesterday, our captain drove us around to multiple marinas and waterways in search of them. He mentioned they've been MIA for weeks now."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I asked McCoy to send me one, as I've loved manatees since I was a little girl... Then today, my boy answered my request," Kara wrote, going on to share several photos of a manatee and her family interacting with it.

Kara and her husband Kyle Bosworth tragically lost their son McCoy in April after he experienced "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during his birth.

Earlier this month, Kara shared a touching tribute to the infant on what would have been his 4-month birthday.

"At four months old, we’d be seeing the Real McCoy by now, the face we could look back on later and say 'Oh, see, right here, that’s when he starts looking like Mack.' Instead, every bulky blonde boy I see is you," Kara wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of McCoy.

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth's Instagram Story kara bosworth/instagram

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth's Instagram Story kara bosworth/instagram

"That’s just one of the million cuts of losing you so soon, I’m forced to imagine the faces of your stolen future. Your first gummy smile is a mystery. The sound of your voice, like the roar of the ocean in a seashell: it’s just in my head and only if I listen really closely. The paler folds of your sun-kissed and chubby wrists stay tucked away and hidden. The curls bouncing on your two year old head, cut short. The shape of your legs, crushingly resistant to the metamorphosis that would take you from baby-to-boyhood right before my eyes."

Kara said that little McCoy was beginning to feel like a "dream," but also said she and Kyle "love the way you’re showing up for us and opening our eyes to the beauty all around us."

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth's Instagram Story kara bosworth/instagram

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth's Instagram Story kara bosworth/instagram

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth's Instagram Story kara bosworth/instagram

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth's Instagram Story kara bosworth/instagram

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth's Instagram Story kara bosworth/instagram

"It’s all a blur now, all the ways you could have been you. You in your wedding day suit, dancing with me to a song we picked together... that’s all just a dream. And that’s what you’re starting to feel like now - a dream. Did this really happen? Did we ever really have you at all? The answer is a resounding yes, of course. And we always will."

"I notice that your name is our new 'Hallelujah!' Every time the world gives us something beautiful, we shout your name. A butterfly floating in our periphery, 'McCoy!' " she wrote.

"Rows of lavender in unexpected places, McCoy! A rainbow over our house, McCoy! A pod of dolphins on the horizon, McCoy! A warm breeze, McCoy! Lillian’s last round of chemo treatments, McCoy! A pregnant friend, McCoy! And (so slowly) finding our joy among our pain - McCoy! We see you, baby. We love the way you’re showing up for us and opening our eyes to the beauty all around us. We’ll be seeing you again some day, McCoy(!)."

Kara, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough, delivered McCoy during a home birth on April 6. While she had initially planned to deliver him at a hospital, the family opted for a home birth instead because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," she shared on the day of his birth. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."