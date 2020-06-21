Kara Keough Bosworth Says She 'Cried Heavily' Ahead of First Father's Day Since Her Dad's Death

Matt Keough, the father of Kara Keough Bosworth, died in May at the age of 64

Kara Keough Bosworth is reflecting on her relationship with her late father, Matt Keough, who died last month.

In an emotional Father’s Day post, Kara, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough, reflected on the “complicated and beautiful” relationship she shared with her father, who was a former pitcher with the Oakland Athletics.

“I cried heavily last night, feeling Fathers’ Day approaching. I had an unexpected sadness that I ‘didn’t have my dad to text anymore.’ So here’s what I want to text you today, Daddy,” she wrote, alongside a photograph of her father walking her down the aisle on her wedding day. “In my study of grief, I’ve learned that it’s important to neither enshrine nor bedevil our lost ones. So I am cautious not to let my grief pause too long on your Sports Illustrated cover, your baseball cards, your nasty off-speed stuff, your complete games, your sports legacy things.”

Image zoom Kara Keough Bosworth and father Matt Keough Kara Bosworth/Instagram

She also reflected on an injury her father sustained in 1992, after being hit by a foul pitch at a game.

“I no longer linger on the anger associated with the accident that left you alive but not the same: the missed events, the mistakes, the imperfect moments. Instead, I will remember the things that are uniquely you,” she wrote. “I will smile as I remember how loved I felt by you. I will laugh every time I see croutons in my salad, hearing your voice call them ‘dead bread’ in my head. I will never judge a pitcher because he has a ‘funky delivery’ because that’s ‘tired’ and only lazy scouts use that description. I will tell my daughter she is smart, because you taught me that being smart is more important than being pretty.”

Keough Bosworth added, “Yes, I’ll remember the things that are uniquely you, and how our relationship was messy and complicated and beautiful. I’ll never get tired of hearing stories about you and your people will always be my people. I love you, I miss you, and I know you did your best. Happy Fathers Day, Daddy. I wouldn’t trade you for any other.”

Her father Matt died on May 2, shortly after she mourned the death of son McCoy Casey, who died after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during the course of his birth in April.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” she wrote in an emotional tribute to her father at the time. “Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”

Opening up about her ex-husband's sudden death last month, Kara’s mother Jeana said that he "had a pulmonary embolism" in his lungs.