Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Warned Not to Date Her Because of Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian West may not always agree with Kanye West, but she will never fail to support her husband.

“We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.’ Everyone told him that,’ ” Kardashian West told Van Jones during a sitdown interview on Be Woke Vote.

Luckily, the rapper didn’t listen.

“To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me,” said Kardashian West, 38.

“Even in like fashion. ‘You’ll never be on the cover of a magazine.’ And you know, amazing things have happened in that world or anyone that’s ever doubted us or me, he’s always been there to hold my hand and lift me up higher and give me the confidence. And so I’ll always do the same for him,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued.

Although the couple has been married for four years and shares three children together — daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 9 months, and son Saint, 2 — they don’t see eye-to-eye on politics. While Kardashian West voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, West, 41, has been an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, frequently wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

When Jones pressed Kardashian West on West’s comments about abolishing the 13th amendment, the mother of three clarified that her husband isn’t always the best communicator.

“It takes him about four years to write a song to explain — to communicate what he wants to say. So when he tweets something in two seconds, what’s going on in his mind and what he thinks and what he’s trying to say, he might not be the best communicator, but he has the best heart and I know what he means. I believe in him and I believe that his message of what the [MAGA] hat represent to him is maybe different than what it represents to other people,” Kardashian West explained. “He’s very mindful about that. He doesn’t maybe express that. But what it mans to him is something totally different and I trust in him that he will explain that in his own way.”

Still, Kardashian West voices her opinions and suggestions to her husband in private.

“Afterwards, I might let him know that I can help him communicate that a little bit better and you know, we should work on that. He’s always like, ‘Yeah, but I already tweeted it.’ I’m like, ‘Well, what you tweeted isn’t what you just said to me over the phone.’ But sometimes people don’t have the long time to really hear him out and see what he has to say and the snippets,” she said.

While West’s political opinions may be controversial to some, Kardashian West commended her husband for defending his beliefs.

“You know, the good thing is, he’s so strong that he knows what he means,” she said. “The people around him knows what he means and the people around him let him know that what he said might not be what he means and tries to help him work on it. But I know his heart, so we’re working on expressing that.”

She added that West “will always do what he believes, whether it’s the popular thing or not. And he has said so many times, even on SNL, but I don’t know if it was on because it was at the end, ‘I do not agree with all of the policies. I don’t even know all the policies, I’m not political. I’m just saying this is what this represents to me and I will wear it because that’s what I feel.’ “

“He wants to fight for free thought,” she said.