Kanye West Spends Time with Kim Kardashian After Saying He's Moving to Chicago: 'My Love'

Days after Kanye West surprised fans by announcing plans to move back to Chicago, the rapper shared a sweet tribute to wife Kim Kardashian West.

In a candid video, West, 41, filmed Kardashian West, 37, who was dressed casually in a jacket and boots, covering her face with her hand and laughing on a couch. He also showed off his own shoes.

Chance the Rapper, 25, made an appearance at what may have been a listening session for a collaboration between West and Chance. In the background, the musical refrain “Good job, good job” played.

West captioned the post, “my love is so beautiful” with the heart eyes emoji.

At OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance, West said that he is going to move back to the city where he grew up and started his career.

“I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ. “And I’m never leaving again.”

He also dropped news about his music. “Me and Chance workin’ on a new album,” he added. “It’s called Good Ass Job.”

On Friday, West posted a screenshot of a text message with a recordable disc drive titled Yandhi and the date 9/29/18.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West is not worried that West is going to jet off to the Windy City.

“Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” the source explained. “Next week, something else might make him happier.”

Another insider affirmed to PEOPLE, “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.”

And don’t count Kardashian West in if West does end up relocating. “Kim plans on spending more time in Chicago, but she isn’t moving there full-time,” the first source told PEOPLE.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great,” the source continued. “Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”

Chicago holds special significance for the Wests: The power couple named their youngest child, 8-month-old Chicago, after the city.