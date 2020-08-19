A source told PEOPLE this week that Kim Kardashian West, who is back in Los Angeles without her husband, "seems focused on making her marriage work"

Kanye West Tweets Video of Himself Kissing Kim Kardashian as They Work on Their Marriage

As they continue working on their relationship, Kanye West posted a never-before-seen video of himself and Kim Kardashian West.

On Wednesday, the rapper tweeted a fish-eye lens clip of the two during what appears to be one of his Sunday Service concerts. In the video, the two make their way towards each other and kiss while the choir sings in the background.

"WE'RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH," wrote West, 43.

"Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus," the source said. "She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."

The two returned to the United States last week, with a source telling PEOPLE they were "getting along" and "both seem much happier."

This week, Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles, while West remained in Wyoming, where he owns a ranch and recently reinstated his Sunday Service. (Kardashian assured fans on Twitter that his team "took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority," and said the outdoor concert was filmed without an audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.)

The kids are currently with Kardashian, according to a source, though North spent time with her dad in Cody before joining the rest of her siblings and her mom in L.A.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Wyoming "is where [Kanye] wants to live," while Kardashian "is happy to be back" on her home turf.