"Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me," the rapper wrote during a Twitter rant Monday night

Kanye West Claims Wife Kim Kardashian 'Was Trying to Fly to Wyoming with a Doctor to Lock Me Up'

Kanye West is claiming that his wife Kim Kardashian West is trying to have a doctor "lock me up."

In a string of tweets Monday evening, the 43-year-old rapper asked both Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, to contact him as he claimed they were trying to "lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West wrote on Twitter, referring to his comments about North West during his first campaign rally over the weekend.

"Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up," West wrote in one tweet. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why," West wrote in another tweet.

"Everybody knows the movie get out is about me,' he also wrote.

A representative for Kim did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In other tweets, West asked Kim and Kris to get in contact with him.

"Kriss and Kim call me now," he wrote in one, and in another which he later deleted, shared a screenshot of a text to his mother-in-law that read, "This Ye you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls."

West touched on other subjects in the Twitter storm, and mentioned Kim's 2007 profile for Playboy, declaring that his children would never pose for the publication.

"I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me," he wrote in another tweet.

The rapper also expressed his ire with others who are not members of his family in a number of since-deleted tweets.

West claimed that Shia LaBeouf "never showed up" to a photoshoot for his Yeezy collaboration with Gap.

"Shia was deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up," West wrote in one tweet. In another tweet, he wrote, "Shia is cap."

The rapper also called out Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, writing, "Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass."

A rep for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. While Wintour did not comment on Kanye's claims.

West's Twitter frenzy comes after a source told PEOPLE that Kim is "furious" with her husband for bringing up their oldest daughter, North, during his campaign rally on Sunday.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source told PEOPLE earlier on Monday. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

"She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them," the source added. "Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom."

Kim and West share North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months.

Another insider told PEOPLE on Monday that "things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly."

At his rally, West said that he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant in 2013.

"In the Bible, it says, 'Thou shall not kill,'" West said. "I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything ... and she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' And then I said, ‘Uh oh.' "

"She was crying … and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," he went on. "I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby,’ and I said ‘We’re gonna have this child.' "

West added: "Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child."