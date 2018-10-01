Kanye West's Trump Rant Was 'Embarrassing' for Kim Kardashian, But She 'Supports Him': Source

Kim Kardashian West stands by her man — no matter what.

Kanye West‘s surprise pro-Trump rant during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live premiere has been met by outspoken criticism from fans and celebrities alike. And while a source tells PEOPLE that the controversy can weigh on the reality star, she still supports her husband.

“Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that,” the source says. “She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

While West, 41, has publicly aligned himself with the president, the source says Kardashian West, 37, voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election — but tries to be open-minded about politics. (Another insider says she has socialized with Clinton on occasion, and she even snapped a selfie with the Democratic presidential nominee and West in 2015.)

I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident pic.twitter.com/zGpdcGSZBD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 7, 2015

“Kim didn’t blindly follow the pack of celebrities supporting Hillary during the election, though she did vote for her,” the source says. “She respects certain aspects of Trump, but in the end Hillary was her decision.”

A separate source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian West didn’t seem bothered at all by her husband’s rant on Saturday night. The couple’s daughter North, 5, was also seen dancing along to his performances during the show, which Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, also attended.

“While Kanye talked, Kim just stood in the back and watched,” that source said. “The kids were there, too. She didn’t seem like anything [was up], she was just watching.”

Although their politics may differ, Kardashian West has dined with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and she successfully lobbied the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender who in 1996 was given a life sentence without parole.

“Trump’s been good to them, so it seems they do really love him, even Kim,” the source continued, adding that while the family didn’t attend the SNL afterparty, “they all hung out for a bit afterward.”

Kardashian West has long defended West’s right to express his own opinion.

“Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this,” she tweeted earlier this year about the rapper’s allegiance to Trump. “But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics.”