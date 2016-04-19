"I got a phone because somebody decided they wanted to marry Kris Humphries," the rapper said, alluding to his wife

How Kanye West Tried to Break Up Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' Engagement

Before there was Kimye, there was Kim Kardasian and Kris Humphries – and Kanye West wasn’t happy about it.

West and Kardashian sat down with her sister Khloé on the finale of her talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, to discuss Kardashian’s engagement to her second husband and more.

When the rapper caught wind of the reality star and her basketball player ex’s engagement in 2011 (PEOPLE announced it exclusively), he decided to try and intervene.

But before he could try to break up the reality TV-documented relationship, West had to buy a cell phone!

“I got a phone because somebody decided they wanted to marry Kris Humphries, and I was like,” the Life of Pablo performer says in a clip of the show, breaking into a grin and laugh.

“I wasn’t up to anything, and I looked on the Internet, and there was Kim with some extremely tall person, and I was like, ‘I need to call her or something,'” West adds in the episode.

As for his method of meddling: scare tactics.

“I started sending her pictures of certain basketball players that used to be cool, but now they wear their pants like all the way up here,” West tells his table-mates, gesturing to his chest before adding he warned his future wife: “‘This is your future!'”

Of course, Kardashian and Humphries ended up filing for divorce just 72 days after their star-studded nuptials in 2011.

Fast forward five years: Kardashian, 35, and West, 38, are approaching their two-year anniversary and are parents to daughter North, 2½, and 4-month-old son Saint.

With a two little ones at home, the rapper has no doubt found inspiration in fatherhood – but all of that inspiration once got flushed down the toilet, literally.

“Kanye had ever single rap in his iPhone before he started really working on Pablo, and then North flushed it down the toilet, and they could not be retrieved. We sent it to like four places,” Kardashian recalls on the show. “And he didn’t even get mad. I would have at least like screamed [or] cried. Nothing.”

And while the dedicated dad is chill at home, he’s known for his social media antics, controversial lyrics and outspoken viewpoints.

“I think it was just my grandfather mostly but my parents also: just not having a slave mentality,” West says of his confidence on the show.

“It’s like if someone could see a ghost or something, and no one believed them: It’s like how I believe I can see the future. I can see a better future for humanity, I can see walls that Robert Kardashian broke down, walls that you guys broke down and now walls that we’re at.”