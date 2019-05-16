Kanye West to Discuss Bipolar Disorder in David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

David Letterman picked names straight from the A-list for the next season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The television icon will sit down with Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres, Melinda Gates and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton for his Netflix interview show.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant dropped the trailer for season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, available May 31. In the clip, Letterman discusses mental health with West after visiting his fashion warehouse.

“When you’re bipolar you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic — as TMZ would put it,” said West.

David Letterman and Kanye West Netflix

During his conversation with DeGeneres, the daytime talk show host recalled her early dating days.

“We’d be on dates with our boyfriends and run into the bathroom and make out and go back to our boyfriends,” she said.

Much like season 1, the show will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.” Each episode will have a long-form interview with a single guest, breaking away from the quick quip-and-pitch style of the late-night broadcast talk show interview.

All five episodes of the new season will premiere at once, as opposed to season 1, which was released monthly.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction launches May 31 on Netflix.