Kris Jenner Offended After Kanye West 'Disrespects' Her Longtime Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner‘s relationship with her boyfriend Corey Gamble landed in the spotlight on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The drama started brewing after Kim Kardashian West‘s husband Kanye West impulsively threw shade at Gamble over text, questioning why they had never met his family. (Kris, 63, and Gamble, 38, have been dating since November 2014, following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, but they’ve kept their relationship relatively private.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members,’ ” explained Kim, 38. “Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”

“He is very paternal, though,” said Kourtney, 40, in defense of her brother-in-law West, 41. “He tries to take care of all us.”

“Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great, but the essence of what he said is true,” added Khloé, 34. “Corey does tend to be pretty secretive and that does have me pretty guarded. … We don’t know Corey like that.”

She even admitted that she never thought the relationship would last as long as it has.

“After my mom got her divorce, I was like, ‘Okay, this probably isn’t going to last,’ ” Khloé said. “I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached. Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing.”

RELATED: Inside Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s Relationship: ‘They Will Never Get Married,’ Says Source

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Naturally, Kris was offended.

“I just wish I knew why [Kanye] has to bring bad energy into the field at 6 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “I would never disrespect somebody and say that.”

To make matters even more awkward, Kris invited Khloé and her best friend Malika Haqq out to Palm Springs for a weekend — but failed to mention that Gamble would be there, too. After an incredibly uncomfortable trip, Kris decided something had to be said.

“I think it’s really unfair to direct this attitude towards Corey,” she said. “Her behavior is just uncalled for. … It’s really important for Khloé to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon because Corey is a part of the family, he isn’t going anywhere and she needs to be nice.”

The mother-daughter pair sat down to hash things out. Khloé admitted she was “caught off-guard” that Gamble showed up in Palm Springs, but acknowledged she may have been unnecessarily rude to him.

“Also, that trip came off the tail of the drama with Ye. I was not going to let Kanye go down on his own,” Khloé added. “I’m going to ride for Kanye … he’s my brother-in-law that I’ve known longer than Corey.”

Kris urged her daughter to try to see the situation from her perspective.

“Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life,” she said. “I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life.”

RELATED: Kris Jenner Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday with Boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37: ‘Amazing Day’

With that, Khloé backed down.

“I want you to be happy,” she said. “And I don’t care who you’re with as long as they’re good to you. … You have to life your life for you and be happy and if you are, that’s great. I support you and I want you to feel like we’re happy for you, because we are.”

Feeling guilty, Khloé recruited Kim to apologize to Gamble, who insisted he just wants to stay on the “peace train.”

“We’re happy you make our mom happy,” Khloé said. “We just want to move forward and be in a good place.”

“Ultimately, we just want to protect my mom,” Kim added. “She’s always going to be the most important thing to us so we are going to do what we can to just look out for her.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!