Taylor Swift Volunteers to Join Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign – As He Sends Her Flowers

Kanye West may have just found his running mate!

After accepting his Video Vanguard Moonman at the MTV VMAs, the rapper ended his speech, announcing: “I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

Whether or not Yeezus actually plans a presidential run is still up in the air – but if he does, Taylor Swift is ready, willing and able to jump onboard as his vice president. (Just kidding, obviously: She’ll be five years shy of the required age to become the country’s No. 2.)

The “Wildest Dreams” singer, who presented West with his special VMA, took to Twitter Friday, posting a thank-you for flowers (that bear a striking resemblance to his and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s floral wedding wall). And, more importantly, to volunteer to join his Cabinet.

“Awww Kanye sent me the coolest flowers!! #KanTay2020 #BFFs,” Swift posted on the site.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Swift and West, 38, haven’t always been #BFFs. In 2009, the rapper interrupted Swift’s Best Female Video acceptance speech at the VMAs, telling her Beyoncé deserved the trophy instead.

But, they made up earlier this year at the Grammys before burying the hatchet for good good at the awards on Sunday when she presented him with his honor.