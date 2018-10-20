Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian Birthday Flowers & Sweet Serenade: 'I Love You and Our Family'

Kanye West always goes all out for his wife’s birthday!

On Saturday morning, just one day before she turns 38, Kim Kardashian West let her followers in on the sweet way her husband helped her kick off her birthday weekend.

“This is what I wake up to, guys,” she said on her Instagram Story, alongside a series of videos of the colorful floral arrangements her husband had picked out, which filled up one of the rooms in the couple’s Hidden Hills, California home. Surrounded by all the flowers, a pianist played the woman of the hour a beautiful serenade.

“Kanye’s the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday!” she wrote alongside one of the videos, adding multiple heart emojis. “Love you so much babe.”

West later shared his own video of the sweet surprise, offering a touching note for his loving wife.

“@KimKardashian You’re stunning,” he wrote. “I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.”

Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian also appeared to be present, writing “You deserve it ALL Keeks” alongside one video.

@KimKardashian You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe — ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018

Kardashian West, the 41-year-old rapper and daughter North, 5, recently returned to the U.S. following a trip to Uganda.

Hours earlier, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off some of the other early birthday gifts she’s received so far, including three Judith Leiber handbags!

“Look what Mario got me for my birthday,” Kardashian gushed on social media. “It’s a black Judith Leiber heart. It’s really rare and it is so cute,” she said, before bringing out the “old vintage” bag her mother, Kris Jenner, had purchased at an auction.

The black and silver bag is covered with stars and emblazoned with the famous Hollywood sign.

“OMG MOM I LOVE YOU!!!” Kardashian wrote alongside a video showing off the bag, during which she commented on how perfect the bag is.

The mother of three also received a Judith Leiber handbag that looked like a strawberry daiquiri.

Highlighting one final present, Kardashian revealed that her mother had picked her up some unique tooth jewelry.

“Look at this gift from my mom,” Kardashian remarked while showing off the diamond cross accessory, which she wore between her top middle teeth.